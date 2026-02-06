NDC is projected to retain the Ayawaso East seat in the upcoming March 3, 2026, by-election, according to a new poll

Hajia Amina Adam, wife of the late MP, is leading the NDC primary race and is tipped to defeat NPP’s Baba Ali

The by-election followed the death of MP Mahama Naser Toure on January 4, 2026, at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been tipped to retain the Ayawaso East seat in the forthcoming by-election slated for March 3, 2026.

This is according to a poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, led by Mussa Dankwah.

Per the poll published on Thursday, February 5, 2026, any of the two leading aspirants in the NDC parliamentary primary would comfortably defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Baba Ali, in a head-to-head contest.

According to the poll, the wife of the late MP for the area, Hajia Amina Adam, leads Baba Ali with 73 per cent.

In a separate matchup, the NDC's Baba Jamal also has a clear advantage over the NPP's candidate, should they go against each other in the by-election.

Hajia Amina Adams tipped to win NDC primary

The NDC will hold a primary on Saturday, February 7, 2026, to elect their candidate for the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election.

Another poll on the NDC parliamentary primary released by Global InfoAnalytics shows Hajia Amina Adam will win the primary.

The survey indicated that 58 per cent of the NDC delegates in the constituency support the candidacy of the wife of the late MP, while 32 per cent want Baba Jamal, who is Ghana's Ambassador to Nigeria, to lead them.

Dr Yakubu Azindow and Najib Muhammed Sani received five per cent, three per cent, and two per cent, respectively.

What triggered the Ayawaso East by-election?

The Ayawaso East parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the MP, Mahama Naser Toure.

Mahama Toure died on Sunday, January 4, 2026, after a period of illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was buried on Monday, January 6, 2026, at the Madina Cemetery in Accra, in line with Islamic practices.

Subsequent to this, the Electoral Commission announced that it will hold a by-election in the Ayawaso East Constituency to elect a new MP for the area.

Following the EC's announcement, the NDC also opened nominations for interested party members in the constituency to contest in the primary on February 7.

Five aspirants, including the wife of the late MP, Hajia Amina Adam, filed their nominations to contest the NDC's primary, and all of them were cleared after a successful vetting.

The five aspirants in the NDC's Ayawaso East parliamentary primary are listed below:

Chairman Alabi

Hajia Amina

Baba Jamal

Dr Azindow

Najib

Considering that Ayawaso East is a political stronghold of the NDC, anyone who wins the party's primary is likely to be the new MP for the area.

Hajia Amina 'defies' idda to undergo vetting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC had conducted balloting for the Ayawaso East by-election, with five candidates confirmed after nominations closed.

Hajia Amina Adam defied Islamic widowhood rites to appear for vetting after her request for a virtual session was rejected.

She however passed the vetting and picked number two during the balloting for the forthcoming NDC primary.

