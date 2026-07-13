Veronica Asantewaa Yeboah made history as the first woman elected NPP Youth Organiser in Awutu Senya East

Her election marks a significant milestone for female participation in grassroots party politics in Ghana

The achievement comes as the NPP looks to strengthen its youth and organisational base across constituencies

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Veronica Asantewaa Yeboah has been elected as the New Patriotic Party's Youth Organiser for the Awutu Senya East constituency, becoming the first woman ever to hold the position in the history of the party's local chapter.

Her election represents a landmark moment for women in grassroots political organising within the NPP, a party that has historically seen men dominate youth leadership roles at the constituency level.

Veronica Asantewaa Yeboah makes history as the first female to be elected a Youth Organiser of Awutu Senya East NPP. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

Awutu Senya NPP youth organizer results

Official figures certified by the Electoral Commission (EC) highlight a convincing victory for Yeboah, who faced a four-way contest.

According to a repot by GhanaWeb, out of a total of 2,069 votes cast, of which 2,057 were valid and 12 were rejected, she secured a commanding majority.

The final breakdown of the votes shows:

Veronica Asantewaa Yeboah: 1,102 votes

Desmond Asamoah Korankye: 613 votes

Francis Tay: 188 votes

Rejoice Yibor: 154 votes

Speaking to journalists shortly after the declaration of the results, the newly elected youth organiser emphasised the importance of solidarity within the party and expressed strong optimism regarding the party's future prospects.

"I pray we all come together and then work together and win the election in 2028. My people believe in me. They know me. They know I can do the work, and I have what it takes to do the work. That is why they voted for me," she stated.

Watch the Facebook video below:

A historic first for Awutu Senya East

Awutu Senya East, located in the Central Region of Ghana, becomes one of the few constituencies in the country where a woman now leads the NPP's youth wing at the organisational level.

Veronica's emergence in the role signals a shift in the composition of the party's base structures, where female representation has traditionally been limited.

The significance of the achievement extends beyond the constituency itself, as it draws attention to ongoing efforts within the NPP to encourage greater participation of women in party structures below the national level.

NPP financier goes independent in 2028

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP financier, Abubakari Sulemana, had announced he will run as an independent candidate for the Tolon parliamentary seat in 2028.

Sulemana accused incumbent MP Habib Iddrisu of sabotaging his NPP constituency chairmanship campaign by urging delegates not to vote for him.

After a decade of funding the party in the constituency, Sulemana said he can no longer commit his resources while internal leadership blocks his bids.

Source: YEN.com.gh