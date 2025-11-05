NPP Bemoans Weaponisation of State Security by President Mahama

The NPP has accused the John Mahama-led administration of "weaponising state security" to target political opponents

General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong claimed the government is using the judiciary and security agencies to intimidate its members

The party vowed to continue fighting the abuse of power, raising concerns over the ongoing violation of constitutional rights

The opposition New Patriotic Party has slammed the President John Mahama-led administration over what it described as the "weaponisation of state security" against members of the opposition.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, suggested that the president and his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are using the judiciary and security agencies to intimidate and harass their political opponents.

He said that the NPP has made several attempts to get the government to stop abusing its powers, but all efforts have practically fallen on deaf ears.

NPP vows to fight abuse of power

The NPP has vowed never to back down on its resolve to fight the injustice that is currently being perpetrated against them.

"The New Patriotic Party has filed complaints against government-sponsored harassment and persecution of our members. The party has held demonstrations and numerous press conferences on the matter, reminding President John Mahama and his government that we are a nation of rule of law, and urging the NDC government to stop their continuous weaponisation of state security and the judiciary against political opponents," Justin Kodua Frimpong said.

"Unfortunately, all our calls have fallen on deaf ears, but as a party, we shall not back down on our resolve to fight this injustice. It is increasingly concerning that the state security agencies continue to flout the Constitution of Ghana with impunity, particularly Article 14 on the granting of bail to persons arrested or detained," he added.

According to the NPP General Secretary, the Ghanaian constitution requires that persons arrested or detained be brought to court within 48 hours or be released, either unconditionally or on reasonable conditions, to ensure they appear on a later date for trial.

However, he said that in recent times, there have been several instances where members of the NPP were arrested and detained beyond the 48-hour rule without bail.

Ghanaians react to NPP press conference

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the NPP's press conference. Some of the comments are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

@desson_noble said:

"How can a person also steal 3 time the amount spent on constructing jubilee house."

@madison_ben5 also said:

"Did he know the amount his party people stole is triple what was spent on building the Jubilee House?"

@Telferjnr commented:

"That same money that could construct the Jubilee house twice was stolen by them."

