Kojo Bamba Missing Again As New NPP Executives Visit Kufuor

NPP's newly elected national executives, led by Chairman John Boadu, paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor on October 8, 2026

First Vice Chairman Kojo Bamba was again absent from the official photos, raising fresh questions among party members and observers

Bamba had previously missed the leadership's visit to Dr Bawumia, citing prior engagements and claiming he had received permission from the leadership

Ghana's newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) national executives visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence on October 8, 2026, in a formal introductory meeting led by the party's new National Chairman, John Boadu.

First Vice Chairman Kojo Bamba was again absent from a key NPP engagement. Credit: Henry Nana Boakye

Source: Getty Images

NPP 2nd Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, announced the visit via Facebook, describing it as an opportunity for the incoming leadership to present themselves and draw on Kufuor's experience.

"Today, we, the newly elected National Executives of the New Patriotic Party, led by our National Chairman, Mr John Boadu, paid a courtesy call on former President H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence to formally introduce ourselves and seek his guidance as we begin our mandate," Nana B wrote.

The visit, however, drew renewed attention online for a different reason. Newly elected First Vice Chairman Kojo Fosu Boadu, widely known as Kojo Bamba, was absent from all photographs shared from the occasion, prompting further scrutiny from social media users.

The situation echoes a previous incident in which Bamba was also absent when the new NPP leadership paid a similar visit to the party's 2024 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At the time, Bamba addressed the matter directly, stating that he had prior commitments and had sought and received clearance from the leadership.

"I had other engagements; that was why I couldn't attend the meeting. I was aware of the meeting because I was informed. I asked for permission from the leadership, and I was permitted. So there is no bad blood between the leadership and me," he said.

Doubts Linger Despite Explanation

Despite that earlier clarification, his absence from the Kufuor visit has reignited speculation.

Some observers online have suggested Bamba may be facing some form of marginalisation within the party's internal structures, while others believe his repeated non-appearance at key leadership engagements points to deeper tensions that have not been publicly acknowledged.

No official statement addressing his absence from the Kufuor visit had been issued by the NPP national executive at the time of publication.

In comments online, some people felt Bamba is being sidelined. One person joked he was at the "gate providing security" given his background in security and thuggery.

"That’s NPP for you. Already sidelining Vice Chairman Bamba the Macho Man. Hmm no comments," one person commented.

"Is Boss Bamba sure this executive will accept his role as 1st Vice because it looks like he is always missing in action," another said.

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Source: YEN.com.gh