Samuel Odoi Sykes, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party and former national chairman, died on October 7, 2026

News of his passing surfaced online in the late hours of October 7, 2026, drawing widespread concern from Ghanaians

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia issued a heartfelt tribute honouring Odoi Sykes's legacy within the NPP

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Samuel Odoi Sykes, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who served as its national chairman and Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada, has died.

Ghana mourns the loss of a profound and respected statesman, former Commissioner to Canada and founding member of the NPP, Samuel Odoi Sykes. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

News of his passing emerged online in the late hours of Tuesday, October 7, 2026, and quickly drew widespread concern from Ghanaians and political figures across the country.

Bawumia honours late NPP Chairman Odoi Sykes

Former Vice President and NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia was among the first prominent figures to confirm the news and issue a tribute.

In a statement that circulated widely, Bawumia described Odoi Sykes as a pillar of the party and a man whose contribution to Ghana's democratic journey cannot be overstated.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of H.E. Samuel Odoi Sykes, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) who served as National Chairman and Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada," Bawumia wrote.

"He holds an honoured place in our history, having led the Party to its first general election victory in the Fourth Republic in 2000. His service to the Party and country will long be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Farewell, Chairman. May your soul rest in perfect peace."

Samuel Odoi Sykes's legacy in Ghanaian politics

Odoi Sykes held a distinguished place in the story of Ghana's Fourth Republic.

As a founding member of the NPP, he was instrumental in building the party from its early days and guided it through one of its most significant milestones: its first general election victory in 2000.

That victory ushered in the John Agyekum Kufuor administration and marked a historic transfer of power in Ghana's post-1992 democratic era.

Beyond party politics, Odoi Sykes represented Ghana on the international stage as High Commissioner to Canada, a role that underlined the trust successive leaderships placed in him.

YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of H.E. Samuel Odoi Sykes.

The Facebook post below contains NPP Flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia’s tribute to the late Samuel Odoi-Sykes.

Dr Bawumia becomes NPP leader after amendment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that delegates at the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Conference approved a constitutional amendment making Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the party’s leader.

The change means the NPP’s elected presidential candidate will now serve as party leader, replacing the previous arrangement that gave the role to the National Chairman.

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Source: YEN.com.gh