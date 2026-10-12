The NDC's Functional Executive Committee approved filing fees covering 14 national executive positions, with the National Chairman attracting the highest fee

Fees range from GH¢10,000 for National Executive Committee membership to GH¢100,000 for the top position, payable online via the party's platform

Female candidates and persons with disabilities will receive a 50% concession on filing fees for most positions under the approved arrangement

Ghana's opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a structured filing fee schedule for aspirants seeking national executive positions, with candidates eyeing the National Chairman seat required to pay GH¢100,000.

The NDC announces the approved filing fees for members contesting the National Chairmanship, General Secretary and other positions in the party. Image credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketiah/Facebook

Source: UGC

The party's Functional Executive Committee (FEC), according to a Citi News report, approved the fee structure, which spans 14 positions across the NDC's national leadership hierarchy, from the chairmanship down to membership of the National Executive Committee.

NDC filing fees by position

Candidates for National Vice Chairman and General Secretary will each pay GH¢80,000, while the National Organiser position attracts GH¢70,000.

Deputy General Secretary aspirants are required to pay GH¢60,000, matching the fee for National Vice Chairman aspirants.

National Communication Officer hopefuls face a GH¢50,000 fee, with the National Youth Organiser and National Zongo Caucus Coordinator positions each set at GH¢40,000.

Deputy roles, including Deputy National Organiser, Deputy National Communication Officer, and Deputy National Youth Organiser, carry fees of GH¢30,000 each.

National Women's Organiser and Deputy National Women's Organiser aspirants will pay the same GH¢30,000, subject to special provisions for eligible female candidates.

At the lower end of the scale, National Executive Committee membership carries a filing fee of GH¢10,000. All aspirants, regardless of position, are also required to pay a separate GH¢2,000 to obtain a nomination form.

Payments are to be completed exclusively online via the party's designated platform, forms.ghanandc.com.

Concessions for women and persons with disabilities

One notable feature of the approved structure is the provision for reduced fees.

Female candidates and persons with disabilities will pay 50 per cent of the standard filing fees across all positions, with the exception of the National Women's Organiser and Deputy National Women's Organiser roles.

The fee schedule forms part of the NDC's broader preparations for internal elections to determine officers responsible for the party's national administration and organisational activities going forward.

NDC disqualifies senior government appointee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Digital Centres Limited CEO Dzifa Gunu had been disqualified from contesting the La Dadekotopon Constituency Secretary position after falling short of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) internal election requirements.

The NDC's Acting Director of Elections and IT, Mahdi Gibril, confirmed the development in remarks to Citi News, stating that the regional elections committee had formally written to Gunu to inform him of the decision.

According to Gibril, the party's guidelines require that any aspiring candidate resign from their current position at least six months before filing a nomination.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh