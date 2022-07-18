Ghanaian entrepreneur, Mr Steven Debrah, shared his story in an interview about how he was able to build over 500 homes in Ghana

The CEO of CPL Developers, Mr Steven Debrah, was interviewed on YouTube by Tayo Aina on how he could build a multimillion real estate development in Ghana from nothing. In the interview, Mr Debrah said he had been in the real estate industry for 19 years.

Mr Steven Debrah (right) in an interview with Tayo Aina on YouTube. Photo credit: Tayo Aina. Source: UGC

Mr Steven Debrah stated that it was his girlfriend that pushed him to start his own real estate company after identifying some unique capabilities he possesses. He worked for six years in a real estate company before setting up his own company with the little money he had in his account.

Mr Debrah reiterated that he did not come from a rich home, but his dad was able to educate him and his siblings. However, as children, they had to work hard to make it in life because they did not have anyone to look up to for help.

Gated community development by CPL Developers. Photo credit: Tayo Aina. Source: UGC

His company, Construction Planners Limited (CPL), is into constructing gated community houses and lifestyle homes. He asserted that he entered real estate because of his passion and love for properties. Also, he started his real estate business when he was 27 years of age.

Mr Debrah says that he did not have any money to start putting up his first project, so what he did was he sold his ideas to property buyers and then linked them up with a mortgage financier who required that the buyers made a 20% deposit of the price of the property. The deposit was paid to Mr Steven Debrah's company, which was enough to build the first few units.

Mr Steven Debrah further added that he partnered with land owners to put up properties for young medical graduates in the country. He put together a proposal and sent it to a hospital for its doctors to own a CPL home and pay monthly. His proposal was successful because he got a handful of doctors to take the initiative.

Today, Mr Debrah's company builds mega residential communities in Ghana and beyond. One of such is the Gardens Estate, which has over 100 houses. Another development of his, the town's talk, is the Oasis Park Residences.

The Oasis Park Residences by CPL Developers. Photo credit: Tayo Aina. Source: UGC

Mr Debrah says he has never worked abroad or made any money abroad. All the money he had made has been right here in Africa. He added that CPL should be the number one real estate company in the next ten years in Ghana.

