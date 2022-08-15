It is good to see that some gospel musicians in Ghana can boast of having houses in the country and elsewhere, which show that God has blessed them

Gospel musicians like Sonnie Badu can afford mansions outside the country because of how wealthy they are

The luxury of the gospel artistes in Ghana shows that God rewards the diligent, and it will also serve as motivation for others to enter the industry

Hard work is rewarded, irrespective of the field one ventures in. Gospel musicians in Ghana have proven that it is possible to be wealthy by singing songs that glorify God. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions Ghanaian celebrities who were not shy to show how much God has blessed them by displaying their houses on social media.

Sonnie Badu Shows Off His Mansion And Cars

Sonnie Badu shows off his mansion and exotic cars. Photo credit: sonniebaduuk

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu is a significant figure in African gospel music and one of the world's consistently most well-liked live acts. The founder and senior pastor of the Rockhill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, displayed his gorgeous mansion and exotic cars in order to emphasize God's blessings in his life.

Ohemaa Mercy

Ohemaa Mercy's house with cars parked in front. Photo credit: ghpage.com

Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy has won some awards for her exceptional gospel songs. The "Aseda" hitmaker is not known for bragging about wealth on social media. However, YEN.com.gh has stumbled onto a luxurious home and a collection of expensive vehicles that belong to her.

Piesie Esther

Mrs. Esther Asiedu, popularly known as Piesie Esther, is a gospel artist and an inspirational vocalist who has received several honours for her catchy songs. The popularity of her second album, "Me Nti Asie," contributed to her being nominated for the 2009 Ghana Music Awards categories for Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year.

She shared a video on Instagram that shows the plush house she lives in.

