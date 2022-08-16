British architect Kenneth Mackenzie Scott single-handedly built many impressive buildings in Ghana, like the official residence of President Kwame Nkrumah and others

Kenneth Scott was a founding member of the Ghana Institute of Architects and served as both the institute's vice president and secretary from 1960 to 1970

He is arguably the most influential figure in Ghana's architectural space between the 1960s and 1970s, with almost all public structures marked by his genius

British architect Kenneth Scott is not spoken about enough, yet he is the brain behind most public buildings still in use today. He created buildings around Ghana for education, culture, the military, sports, recreation, and health. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some of the brilliant architect's buildings.

U.S.T. School Of Drug-Related Studies

The University of Science and Technology (U.S.T), now called the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), boasts of an imposing tower serving as its drug-related block, which Kenneth Scott designed.

British Council Building

The iconic architect also designed the British Council Building in Accra. The organization seeks to give young people opportunities that may change their lives by teaching them English and exam-related skills as well as employability and entrepreneurial skills.

Ghana Police College

Mr Scott designed the Police College, Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra, and the Air Force barracks in Tamale as part of his designs for the security forces.

Other Notable Designs

Other notable architectural designs by the British architect are KNUST's engineering and classroom block, the Faculty of Arts of the University of Cape Coast, the Institute of Statistical, Social Economic Research, and the Department of Nursing at the University of Ghana.

He also designed the Surgical, Maternity, Paediatric, Tuberculosis and Isolation Units of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ashanti Gold Fields Hospital at Obuasi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, the Diamond House, and the Consortium House on Accra's High Street are just a few of the office buildings he designed.

