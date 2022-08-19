Ghana's architectural landscape has undergone a massive transformation, which is evident in its residential and commercial edifices

Some of the structures are high enough to decorate the country's skyline and serve as landmarks for people seeking direction

As the world advances, architects will come up with stranger building designs to meet the demands of their day

Ghana boasts of several impressive commercial builds with unique designs. The novelty architectural designs of these commercial buildings will serve as blueprints for other structures that will later be built. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some office spaces in Ghana with designs like none other.

CalBank Head Office

The CalBank Head Office in Dzorwulu, Accra, is an eye-catching addition to the city's ever-expanding skyline. The architecture of this building provides a clear visual and spatial reflection of the vibrant youth of the CalBank brand.

Ecobank Head Office

The Ecobank Ghana Head Office in Accra is a true work of art! As Ecobank's many banking departments were previously housed in separate buildings, the company needed an integrated, consolidated solution for a new head office building. The bank's sophisticated, cutting-edge, and iconic new headquarters reflects its position as one of Ghana's prominent banks.

Advantage Place

Advantage Place, located at Ridge, Accra, is designed as a climate-sensitive modern office building with a sculpted form reminiscent of Ghanaian traditional art and architecture. It critiques the "steel and glass block" typology. The 12-storey building has a multi-storey parking lot, high-end offices, and amenities for important local and international organizations.

