A group of architecture students of KNUST came up with designs for a residential community in Ejisu that will cater to the accommodation needs of low-income earners

The students conducted a survey in Ejisu where they determined that the township needed multi-purpose, affordable residential buildings

After surveying for weeks, the team was able to come up with a realistic design that would solve the accommodation woes of the people of Ejisu

KNUST architecture student Yaw Boateng and his team have produced architectural designs of affordable, high-density buildings that will be the solution to the large sprawling number of people in the township in need of decent accommodation.

Architecture students from KNUST design high-density residential buildings for Ejisu. Photo credit: Yaw Boateng

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Yaw Boateng stated that:

My team of architecture students conducted a rural-urban survey in the township of Ejisu for weeks where we came up with solutions to the housing needs of the local people. We designed high-density residential buildings that are pocket-friendly and addresses the ever-growing population of Ejisu and the expansion of its business centre.

After producing the architectural designs, the team presented them to their lecturers and the student body during a presentation.

Ghana has a housing deficit that stands at almost 2 million units. As people troop to large cities, it becomes increasingly difficult for them to get decent accommodation. Architectural designs by Yaw and his team and the designs of other brilliant architecture students will go a long way to solve Ghana's housing crisis when implemented.

Below is a video of the team showcasing their architectural design for the mixed-use, high-density buildings in Ejisu.

