The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently finished one of its greatest clean water projects in the Northern Region of Ghana

The project supplies clean water to four communities in the Northern Region, namely Bincheratanga, Buariyili, Makayili and Nakpa

The project by the Church was part of its humanitarian efforts to raise the living standards of deprived communities in Ghana

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has finished one of its greatest projects in Ghana by providing automated boreholes and public restrooms to four distinct towns in Ghana's Northern Region. The four communities that were the project recipient are Bincheratanga, Buariyili, Makayili, and Nakpa.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hands over boreholes to four communities in Northern Region. Photo credit: thechurchnews.com

Nelson Jato, a member of the assembly for the Bincheratanga community, expressed gratitude for the Church's initiative. He said:

We sincerely appreciate [the Church] and offer God the praise and the thanks for this day. It is impossible to overstate how much delight their gift has brought us.

Girls fetch water from the new borehole project. Photo credit: thechurchnews.com

The project has made it possible for the communities to access better sanitation and safer drinking water. Earlier, many people in the communities were without access to proper toilets and were living in deplorable conditions. It is frequently women and children who must go long distances to collect water from dugouts and dams, which is dangerous.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been known to prioritise access to safe drinking water through collaborations with charitable groups and global humanitarian action by missionaries. For instance, the Church finished drilling boreholes in other Ghanaian communities last year. They further collaborated with Water for People to repair the water supply in Uganda.

