Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed disappointment about the several unfinished projects in the Volta Region

The political figure added by saying that the present government has not done well in continuing the projects that the former NDC government started in the region

Mr John Mahama mentioned projects like the Sokode-Ho road and the Volivo bridge, which have all been left to rot

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his disappointment about the current administration's failure to complete projects in the Volta Region started by the NDC.

Mr John Mahama explained:

A number of projects initiated by the NDC have been shelved by this administration, and work is progressing slowly on others that must have been finished by now. The government even directed contractors to suspend working on certain projects.

Some projects the former president named as either abandoned or moving slowly include the Sokode-Ho road, Jasikan-Hohoe road, the junction at the UHAS roundabout, and the Volivo bridge across the southern Volta river.

While speaking at the grand durbar marking the culmination of the Asogli Yam Festival in Ho, the former president declared that the future NDC administration will focus on the Volta Region's developmental projects and complete all abandoned projects. He assured:

I pledge on behalf of the NDC that all of these initiatives will resume in 2025, God willing and with your support.

According to John Dramani Mahama, the administration governed by Nana Akufo-Addo has failed to combat corruption. He added that the nation has significant obstacles and must shun selfishness to promote progress.

