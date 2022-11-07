Twitter handle @instablog9ja shared footage of how tidal waves demolished the balconies of a hotel, leaving many concerned

The hotel was built in front of the ocean as a beachfront property where many people could stay and experience the serenity that the ocean provides

Several netizens took to the comments of the post on Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident

One of the most highly sought-after real estate developments are hotels built at the ocean's edge, allowing residents to relax and enjoy the serenity before returning to their busy lives. However, many netizens had to rethink staying at a beachfront hotel when @instablog9ja shared footage of how tidal waves destroyed a hotel's balcony.

Residents are thankful to be alive after a storm destroyed a hotel's balconies. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and AaronAmat

Source: Getty Images

In the video, the strong waves of the sea smashed against the balconies on the lower floors of the luxury tower, destroying them. Watch the video below.

Several netizens shared their thoughts on the incident in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few of them below.

Bola (@Denikemi) asked:

Why would you have a building too close to the ocean?

ELÚDAYỌ̀ OF ILÉ-IFẸ̀ (@AzeezElugoke) said:

God saved me I just left that balcony 5 mins before this incident.

Còmradë-Poimēn (@Kehindephilip6) commented:

I am always afraid of water and heights. I can't lodge in this kind of hotel. God forbid

Zero Gender Bias ♍️ (@joliemiranda7) added:

Awon oceans and Atlantic view Weldon! Because I don't know why people forget nature is very powerful!

Ibk (@Yunrichnigga) opined:

Imagine standing there watching the waves, thinking it can't get any close, and then boom! RIP!

