A Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, shared a video showing how a million-dollar sports complex in Nyinahin has been left to rot

The video saddened the hearts of many viewers who queried the government's ability to maintain mega projects

The video shared by the journalist showed the sports facility in an abandoned state which had swampy fields

Many Ghanaians were left in disbelief when they saw a video shared on Twitter by Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams which showed how the Nyinahin Sports Complex was abandoned after it was constructed with millions of dollars.

Sports journalist laments the sad state of the Nyinahin Sports Complex. Photo credit: @SaddickAdams and Ghana Sports Online

According to the journalist, the government of Ghana spent around $2.5 million to construct ten multi-purpose sports complexes in ten regions. He added that the abandoned Sports complex was built in Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, which happens to be the constituency of the Sports Minister.

The video shared by Saddick Adams showed how the sports facility had swampy fields that looked unkempt. Watch it below.

Netizens react to the video of the abandoned sports facility

Several netizens were sad to see the horrible state of the Nyinahin Sports Complex. YEN.com.gh samples some reactions below.

@alaska_gh asked:

Are we human beings at all?

@EvansDonkoh10 said:

Is it that the community members are not allowed to use it? This looks like it has never been used and no one cares about maintaining it. I believe we don't have people in charge of the facility but if there's someone or some persons then they need to be replaced.

@rogyebi commented:

The same people spent $200 mill on affordable housing, and not one family has been housed.

@mkaaccount remarked:

Waiting for when we blame colonialism again for our woes. The white man was wrong to get involved in Africa but take away his coming here and we wouldn’t have been much better. Bitter truth.

Source: YEN.com.gh