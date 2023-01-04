Famous Brazilian football legend, Pele, has been laid to rest on the 9th floor of the world's tallest cemetery after his long battle with colon cancer

Several reports suggest that it was Pele's final request to be buried on the ninth floor as a tribute to his loving father, who wore the number 9 jersey as a player

The skyscraper cemetery accommodates a crematorium, mausoleum, and rooms to hold services and also overlooks the home stadium where Pele played most of his life

Football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, died on December 29, 2022, following a protracted fight with colon cancer. On January 3, 2023, the three-time World Cup winner was transported to Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica in Brazil, the highest cemetery in the world, where he was laid to rest.

Pelé's last resting place is both unusual and indisputably appropriate. The vertical cemetery where Pele is buried holds a crematorium, mausoleum, and halls for holding ceremonies. It overlooks Urbano Caldeira Stadium, which is the home field of the Santos Football Club, for which the athlete played for 18 years.

The cemetery was first opened in 1984 and holds the record for the highest cemetery in the world according to the Guinness Book of Records. Before he was buried, the body of the athlete was led in a parade through his hometown, passing his mother's house—who is now 100 years old.

Brazil's president pondered on Pele's life as well as his athletic achievements as hundreds gathered for the moving homage. He said:

Brazil has suffered an irreparable loss. In addition to being the finest soccer player in the world, Pelé was a modest, simple man

