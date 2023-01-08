The National Sports Authority (NSA) in Ghana has confessed that there is the possibility for a stadium to be renamed after Pele

Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director-General of the NSA, acknowledged this by saying the Authority is ready to make it happen

The initiative was a call by FIFA asking all countries to rename a stadium after Pele to honour the football legend who recently passed away

Ghana considers renaming a stadium after Pele. Photo credit: www.dw.com and ashesgyamera.com

He made this statement in response to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's announcement that FIFA will ask its member associations to consider the naming of a stadium after Pele. The NSA has finally agreed to name a stadium in Ghana after Pele, who once travelled to the nation while playing.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), Prof. Peter Twumasi said:

Many nations usually name stadiums in honour of their heroes, such as Infantino's request that countries honour Pelé, the football king. For me, it acts as a powerful motivator for young football players who want to reach the top and as a catalyst for bringing people from all over the world together.

He added:

There are procedures to follow in the renaming of the stadium, just as we did with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, and we are willing to engage the right stakeholders to make this happen, especially given the vast number of unnamed new sporting facilities in the country.

Pele tragically passed away on December 29, 2022, after a protracted fight with colon cancer. Pele, who won three FIFA World Cups and amassed over 1000 goals in his career, is widely recognized as the best player to ever play the game.

