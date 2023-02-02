Popular American socialite Jennifer Lopez has decided to part ways with her Bel Air mansion for $42.5 million

The property boasts nine bedrooms, a 100-seat outdoor amphitheatre, an indoor movie theatre, a pool and others

The actress puts the impressive Los Angeles mansion for sale seven years after buying it for $28 million

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has made the bold decision to sell her nine-bedroom property in Bel Air, Los Angeles, seven years after she bought it for $28 million. The celebrity bought the magnificent eight-acre property from actress Sela Ward and her husband, businessman Howard Sherman.

Jennifer Lopez lists her mansion for sale. Photo credit: jlo and Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates

Source: UGC

The property boasts impressive features such as a private lake and beach, 13 bathrooms, an indoor movie theatre, an infinity-edge pool, a gym, and an outdoor amphitheatre. The house also has an outdoor shower, expansive grounds with a guest cottage, a putting green, and a pagoda with a fire pit.

The mansion's outdoor amphitheatre can accommodate up to 100 people, according to a real estate agency called Carolwood Estates.

Photos of Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles mansion. Photo credit: Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates

Source: UGC

The main suite is located upstairs, where there is an office and study area, a guest room, and a place for visitors and massages. The main suite also has a sitting room and library. The property has many entertainment areas that can hold sizable crowds.

The bedroom includes a fireplace of its own and also has separate dressing rooms for males and females. In addition, the house is designed in such a way that the buyer will have access to exclusive hiking paths.

Source: YEN.com.gh