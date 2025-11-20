Omak Heights Construction Company has estimated the cost of building the foundation of a four-bedroom house in Ghana

The firm said rising rent prices make a new building project financially superior to continuing to pay for accommodation

Omak Heights said that with proper planning and budgeting, anyone can begin building, starting with the foundation phase

Constructing a home in Ghana is being touted as one of the most feasible long-term financial investments, with rental costs having continuously increased over time.

As it gets closer to the end of the year, tenants are already anticipating that landlords will raise the rental fees again next year.

Omak Heights Construction Company has stated that now is a good time to start planning and building your home, instead of spending all one's money on rent.

While many people believe the cost of building is prohibitively high, the firm stated that with a budget, anyone can gradually work on their ideal home.

Omak Heights has since provided a guide to the costs involved in developing the foundation of a nice four-bedroom home in Ghana.

Breakdown of home-building costs in Ghana

The company said that to start the foundation, the builder would require one trip of sand at GH₵ 4,500 for a big truck. The project will also require one trip of gravel for GH₵ 6,000. Just like excavating, one needs foundations for structures.

An excavator is also needed to dig the foundation trenches, and hiring one will cost GH₵6,000. One will also need 1,000 pieces of six-inch blocks for the block work. At GH₵10 each, the total amount of money needed will be GH₵10,000.

Omak Heights also said that one would need 6,000 pieces of cement for casting concrete, laying foundation blocks, starter columns, and ground-level beams.

The recommended type of cement is the 42.5R because it is stronger and suitable for foundation work, and one would also need to rent a concrete mixer machine to mix the concrete more easily and quickly, costing around GH₵ 4,000.

Steel reinforcement is very important in a structure, so a ton of 16 mm iron rods is needed, which can later be utilised for building the superstructure. In addition, 50 pieces of 10mm rods for column and beam links, and about six rolls of binding wire for tying steel, are also required.

Cost of carpentry on home-building project

Owak Heights continued to say that 60 pieces of cyber boards, costing 100 cedis each and totalling GH₵6,000, and 30 pieces of two-by-four wood, costing GH₵45 each, are needed for the carpentry, totalling GH₵1,350.

One would then need an additional 30 pieces of three-by-four wood, also costing 45 cedis each, which will total GH₵1,350, as well as a total of 10 boxes of nails for the foundation and carpentry work.

An essential task in laying a foundation is to prevent rising damp, which, if not managed, can cause significant problems to buildings.

To accomplish this, one would need a Damp Proof Course (DPC) and bitumen oil.

DPC is a plastic barrier that is laid underneath the foundation blockwork to prevent moisture from rising. Bitumen oil is utilised to coat the blocks that form part of the foundation in order to prevent moisture from rising through them and getting into the walls.

Estimated total cost of construction in Ghana

The total estimated cost of building the foundation of a four-bedroom house in Ghana, based on the listed materials, is approximately GH₵39,200, excluding cement, iron rods, binding wires, nails, DPC, and bitumen.

The total figure does not include the cost of cement, iron rods, nails, binding wires, DPC and bitumen due to their fluctuating prices in the market.

Nevertheless, the company said this would give a realistic foundation cost plan for anyone who plans to initiate the construction of a four-bedroom house in Ghana.

