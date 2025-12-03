Financial advisor Clement, known on TikTok as Simple Finance, broke down how to build your first home step by step

He emphasised starting small, planning carefully, and getting the right approvals and expert help for a solid foundation

From structure and installations to finishing touches, Clement showed how first-time homeowners could turn their dream into reality

Building your first home can feel overwhelming, but Clement, a financial advisor known on TikTok as Simple Finance, recently shared a simple guide to help. Getting your own place is a big deal, and it’s totally doable if you approach it the right way.

First, Clement says to plan your home. Think about what kind of house you want, how many rooms you need, and what you want it to look like.

He suggests talking to a designer who can turn your ideas into real plans. If you're on a tight budget, starting with a two-bedroom house is a smart choice.

Next comes land acquisition. Once you have land, prepare it and build the foundation; this is where a mason comes in.

After the foundation is set, the main structure, including the walls and roof, should be built with the help of a skilled carpenter.

Installations and finishing touches

After the structure is complete, install the essential systems, such as plumbing and electrical wiring.

The final stage is finishing the home: ceilings, paint, flooring, and other details that make the house comfortable and livable.

Clement emphasises that building your first house requires patience, a solid plan, and a realistic budget. Starting small helps keep costs down while still giving you the home you’ve always wanted.

By following these steps, planning, purchasing land, building the foundation, constructing the frame, completing installations, and adding finishes, you can turn your dream into reality.

Watch the breakdown video below:

Owning a home does more than provide shelter; it’s also a meaningful investment in your future. With careful planning and persistence, your first home may be closer than you think.

