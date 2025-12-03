Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

How to Secure Your First Home: Financial Advisor Gives a Step-by-Step Guide
Real Estate

How to Secure Your First Home: Financial Advisor Gives a Step-by-Step Guide

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Financial advisor Clement, known on TikTok as Simple Finance, broke down how to build your first home step by step
  • He emphasised starting small, planning carefully, and getting the right approvals and expert help for a solid foundation
  • From structure and installations to finishing touches, Clement showed how first-time homeowners could turn their dream into reality

Building your first home can feel overwhelming, but Clement, a financial advisor known on TikTok as Simple Finance, recently shared a simple guide to help. Getting your own place is a big deal, and it’s totally doable if you approach it the right way.

Real Estate, Ghana, Accra, East Legon, Building in Ghana, Land
A Financial Advisor’s Roadmap to Your First House. Image credit: Freepik
Source: UGC

First, Clement says to plan your home. Think about what kind of house you want, how many rooms you need, and what you want it to look like.

He suggests talking to a designer who can turn your ideas into real plans. If you're on a tight budget, starting with a two-bedroom house is a smart choice.

Next comes land acquisition. Once you have land, prepare it and build the foundation; this is where a mason comes in.

After the foundation is set, the main structure, including the walls and roof, should be built with the help of a skilled carpenter.

Installations and finishing touches

After the structure is complete, install the essential systems, such as plumbing and electrical wiring.

The final stage is finishing the home: ceilings, paint, flooring, and other details that make the house comfortable and livable.

Clement emphasises that building your first house requires patience, a solid plan, and a realistic budget. Starting small helps keep costs down while still giving you the home you’ve always wanted.

By following these steps, planning, purchasing land, building the foundation, constructing the frame, completing installations, and adding finishes, you can turn your dream into reality.

Land consultant shared fraud tricks in Ghana

Owning a home does more than provide shelter; it’s also a meaningful investment in your future. With careful planning and persistence, your first home may be closer than you think.

A Ghanaian TikTok real estate consultant has fired a warning, cautioning Ghanaians seeking to acquire property or investors in general of the steady rise in land fraud cases reported across the country.

The man, popularly known as Property Wise, advised that fraudsters have become brazen, knowing all too well that people have that burning desire to buy land, which this section of unscrupulous dealers are seeking to take advantage of.

Property Wise strongly urged, however, that there is no such thing as cheap land. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it is most likely fraudulent.

Samini, Ghana, Accra, East Legon, Land for sale, Cars
Samini advises young people to invest in land early over cars. Image credit: Samini_dagati
Source: Facebook

Samini urged youth to invest in land

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini advised the youth to invest in land, emphasising that it appreciates over time compared to cars, which depreciate

Guidance from an elder Rasta friend, Ailee, shaped Samini’s financial decisions when he was just 22

Samini claimed that land investment outperforms banks, offering long-term wealth and financial security for young people

Source: YEN.com.gh

