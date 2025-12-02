Real estate advisor, Property Wise, warned buyers to beware of sellers who rush them to pay immediately, claiming the land is in high demand.

Property Wise shared that refusing a surveyor, search, or solicitor is a dangerous sign that something is being hidden.

He cautioned that cheap land deals and wrong payment methods often lead to painful experiences that buyers never see coming

A Ghanaian TikTok real estate consultant known as Property Wise gives helpful warning signs for land buyers. As he mentions, the problem of land fraud continues to be a trap for many people.

Land buyers must remain vigilant and stick with the normal buying procedures to avoid the pain of losing their money buying land that turns out to be fraudulent.

He outlined several typical warning signs that potential land buyers should look for in accordance with his recommendations.

Property Wise warned against pressure-selling tactics

One of the major tactics used by dishonest sellers is using pressure. Some sellers will tell you that there are many buyers interested in the land and, therefore, you need to pay them immediately because there are "two or three other buyers" waiting to buy it.

He continued to state that buyers must seriously consider statements like this because land has been around for centuries.

It does not make sense that as soon as you show interest in the land, many other people immediately want to buy it from you. If you encounter this type of pressure, he encourages buyers to walk away from the situation.

Property Wise advised legal and survey process

Another common mistake potential land buyers make is rushing to build on their land after they have paid for their land.

He explains that many sellers will recommend to buyers that they start immediately putting down chipping stones and sand, and to dig their foundation as quickly as possible after they have purchased their land.

The consultant has also stated that it is vital to hire a surveyor in order to prepare a site plan and perform a search, and to hire a solicitor to draw up a valid agreement.

If a seller tells you that a solicitor is not required and that hiring one will only add unnecessary cost, this is a warning, and you should withdraw from the transaction immediately.

Property Wise cautioned cheap land offers

Additionally, the consultant warns against purchasing land that has a fence or foundation but has become overgrown with vegetation.

In many cases, the seller has claimed that the owner is deceased or has relocated and that they want to sell the land because of the owner's lack of interest, and they offer the land at a low price or request a 50% deposit.

Property Wise strongly urged, however, that there is no such thing as cheap land. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it most likely is a fraud.

He also stresses that it is essential for buyers to know where the seller resides or works. If the land is a family property, you should always meet with the family and deal with the elders of the family.

You should never exchange money in a car or receive only a printed receipt.

Watch the video of the land consultant below:

Finally, the consultant states that there is only one way to safely buy land, which is to go through the appropriate channels.

Man inspected house he paid for abroad

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a man's dream of building a home in his homeland turned into a nightmare when he discovered that the land he had sent money to develop was idle and empty.

He returned home from abroad, hoping to see a completed or partially developed property, but met nothing to his utter dismay.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions, as some laughed at the video while others shared similar experiences.

