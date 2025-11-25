Samini advised the youth to invest in land, emphasising that it appreciates over time compared to cars, which depreciate

Guidance from an elder Rasta friend, Ailee, shaped Samini’s financial decisions when he was just 22

Samini claimed that land investment outperforms banks, offering long-term wealth and financial security for young people

Through his experiences with managing personal wealth, Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Samini Dagati has provided some guidance to the youth on how to secure and grow their financial future.

In an interview on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz program, the music icon shared the need to make informed investments in real estate and mentioned how financial advice from a respected elder in his life helped guide his choices about wealth at the beginning of his career.

Samini attributes one of the most significant influences on his financial growth to his conversations with an elder Rasta friend named Ailee.

"The first time I started getting lots of money was when I was young, but it was hard to know what to do with all that money," he recalls. "At the time, I was 22 years old, buying several different cars because I had money.

That was my way of having plenty of choices to make with the money. But every time I went to see the elder Ailee, I was always driving a different car.

It was from Ailee that Samini learned the valuable lesson about investing in land that would forever change how he viewed finances and build his financial wealth through real estate investment.

"He told me, 'You've got to remember that, yes, cars are great. It's nice to have a car, but they depreciate, and land appreciates. If you buy a car today, it will lose value as the months go by, but if you buy land today, you are going to make a lot more money down the road,' " he stated.

Samini shares the benefits of purchasing land

Samini shared this experience, saying that the land he purchased several years ago can now sell for thousands of times what he originally purchased it for.

"If you had told me that this same piece of property would be worth so many times more than I paid for it five years ago, I wouldn't have believed" he stated. "You have no idea what the value of that land is today. It's incredible how much more a piece of property is worth today than it was just five years ago."

Samini continued on to say that investing in land is often better than traditional places to invest, such as banks, etc.

He expressed that young people spend their time focusing on extravagant lifestyles and fancy cars, rather than looking at investing in land, which will create long-term wealth.

Watch the video of Samini's advice below:

Lessons learned from Samini's investment experience

Samini's life experience illustrates that, by having a mentor, being financially literate, and making a solid financial decision earlier in their lives, people can create and continue to build sustainable wealth.

The balance of enjoying their lifestyle and investing in opportunities that will continue to appreciate can allow people to build financial success and stability in the future.

Samini is one of Ghana's most successful musicians and uses his experience as an influence on the youth to pursue financial independence, as well as musical success.

