Abu Trica, in a post on his Snapchat, flaunted wads of cash on his bed, showing off money in different currencies

The Swedru-based businessman and social media sensation had dollars on one side and cedi on the other side

Abu Trica, who has become popular for his luxurious lifestyle, does not shy away from showing off his wealth

Swedru-based businessman and social media influencer Abu Trica has sparked attention after sharing a Snapchat post showing large amounts of cash on his bed.

Ghanaian millionaire Abu Trica shows off his stacks of money in a post on Snapchat. Photo source: abu_trica

Source: Instagram

The post showed bundles of US dollar notes stacked on one side of the bed while Ghanaian cedi notes were arranged on the other. Cash in different currencies and denominations, showing his financial status, was also shown in the image.

Abu Trica, known for his lavish lifestyle, has gained a reputation for openly flaunting his obscene wealth. He frequently shares photos and videos of money, luxury items, and expensive assets on his social media pages for his legions of followers.

His online antics have often divided attention, with Ghanaians criticising him for showing off and others seeking advice on how to be like him.

Abu Trica loves to show off

This recent display is not the first time Abu Trica has flaunted large sums of cash. His posts often generate mixed reactions online, with some admiring his success and others criticising his bold approach on social media.

Recently, the young millionaire went viral after sharing a video of a room full of cash, generating a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians who wondered how the young man managed to make such large amounts of money.

Abu Trica invests his money

Abu Trica might be a show-off, but the young man knows how to invest his money. Recently, he showed his followers a huge investment he was making in heavy-duty machinery.

YEN.com.gh reported that the millionaire had visited an auto dealership and purchased several heavy-duty vehicles, which he intended to use for commercial reasons.

The footage of his visit showed him inspecting various cars after being shown the available models. Abu Trica shared the TikTok video of him making the tour and the purchases.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh