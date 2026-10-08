Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown shared a fun family moment at home on Instagram, with his wife, Jessica, at the centre of the activity in the video

His mother, Artist Maame, walked in on the scene and made a playful comparison that sparked a hilarious back-and-forth between her and her daughter-in-law

Netizens who watched the clip were amused by the family's banter, with many calling the trio their favourite internet family in the comments section

Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown's wife, Jessica, has given her husband a fresh trim at home as his mother, Artist Maame, looked on.

Ogidi Brown's mother, Artist Maame, looks on with worry as her daughter-in-law gives her son a fresh trim. She jokingly calls Jessica "Delilah" in the hilarious moment. Image credit: Ogidi Brown.

Source: Instagram

The couple first got fans talking with a video from their honeymoon after their wedding in Bolzano, Italy, on August 29, 2026.

In that clip, shared on his Instagram page, Ogidi Brown recounted how his mother had spent the start of the year urging him to settle down.

Jessica lay beside him on the bed wearing sunglasses, jokingly claiming she wore them even while sleeping.

Ogidi Brown captioned the post, "Jessica too be another ooo, eeeii," a nod to his wife's playful personality. Some fans joked that the musician had married a woman just like his mother, Artist Maame.

Jessica trims Ogidi Brown's hair as Artist Maame look on

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 7, 2026, Ogidi Brown was seen seated and ready for a haircut from his wife.

Jessica carefully worked on her husband's hair as he sat calmly through the trim. Moments later, Ogidi Brown's mother, Artist Maame, arrived to see what was happening.

Ogidi Brown appeared pleased with the results and praised his wife for her work.

On seeing the haircut, Artist Maame jokingly likened the moment to the Bible story of Delilah cutting Samson's hair.

She added that if Jessica had met her son without his hair, she would not have married him.

Jessica did not back down, firing back with her own jovial comments as the playful exchange went back and forth. Ogidi Brown also sided with his wife during the banter.

The Instagram video of Jessica trimming Ogidi Brown's hair as Artist Maame looks on is below.

Netizens react to Ogidi Brown's haircut video

Many netizens who watched the video were amused by the playful exchange between Artist Maame and her daughter-in-law.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ramys_home_essentials wrote:

"My favourite people."

Independent_essy said:

"My internet family."

Judekafuideh1 commented:

"Jessica too, she came paaa ooo."

Franklina_agbenyegah indicated:

"Artist Maame, this one is over you ooo."

Sarahappiah40 wrote:

"Y3 no s3 ne3 wo p3."

Desmaybruce said:

"Your mum has over-trained her. Artist Maame training school still accepting new students."

Ogidi Brown's wheelchair dance at his wedding

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ogidi Brown's wheelchair dance at his wedding warmed hearts online.

The musician tied the knot with Jessica in Bolzano, Italy, in a ceremony attended by family and friends. Clips of him dancing in his wheelchair at the event drew many congratulatory messages from fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh