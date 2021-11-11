Giannis Antetokounmpo was received by United States President Joe Biden at the White House months after winning the NBA title with Milwaukee Bucks

The 24-year-old was named the Most Valuable Player at the end of the playoffs as helped the Bucks win their first title in 50 years

The Greek player who is of Nigerian descent was grateful to ever get the opportunity of meeting the US president

Giannis Antetokounmpo's success with the Milwaukee Bucks in last season NBA championship earned him a rare visit to the White to see President Joe Biden, Instagram, Clutch Points.

The Greek player who is of Nigerian descent with the names Sina Ugo was welcomed with open arms by the United States number one citizen.

The 26-year-old helped the Bucks win their first NBA title in 50 years when they defeated Atlanta Hawks in the finals.

What Giannis and Biden said at White House

The 2021 NBA Most Valuable Player was honoured to have been received by the US president and posted a video on Instagram.

"It is an unbelievable opportunity to be in the White House, meeting the President of the United States, I could not be as happy and happy that something like this ever, ever comes out like this in my life."

President also heaped praises on the entire Bucks team:

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the NBA. During that time we've seen generations of players, defined their eras with their style of play and their personalities.

"And through it all, one thing remains constant, the values of the game and of the sport, teamwork, hard work and respect and the belief that we can strengthen the bonds that brings us together and stand up for something bigger than ourselves.

"So congratulations to Milwaukee Bucks, You all are the best of the best."

