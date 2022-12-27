Ghanaian event promoter, Van Calebs, has disclosed that he will organise regional powerlifting competitions in Ghana next year

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Van Calebs Empire said his outfit will collaborate with other associations and relevant stakeholders to promote the sport

He appealed to the corporate world to come on board and contribute to the development of the sport and the success of the project

The Ghanaian event promoter said although the two sporting disciplines have seen some progress, the country is lagging on the international scene.

Calebs said his outfit is working to position bodybuilding and weightlifting as one of the country's leading sporting disciplines.

Van Calebs to embark on his project with relevant stakeholders

He told YEN.com.gh that his project will be a coordinated effort between his outfit and other associations and relevant stakeholders across all 16 regions of the nation.

The competition will draw the best weightlifters and bodybuilders from various towns and communities to compete at the regional level, he said. The first two from each region will qualify for the national event, which will be held later in the year.

''Bodybuilding and weightlifting are growing in Ghana, and we need more competitions to develop the sport. I want to support this by hosting regional events across all 16 regions,'' he said.

He stated that the first and second from across the regions will meet in Accra for the ultimate Strong Man in Ghana Contest.

Van Calebs appeals for support

Calebs urged weightlifters and bodybuilders in the country to train hard and participate when the competition kicks off while appealing to the corporate world to support his effort to develop the sport.

He disclosed that the dates for the regional events will be announced in the first week of January 2023.

