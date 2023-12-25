Neymar Jr, Naomi Osaka, Alejandro Garnacho, Emily Seebohm and Chris Smalling are gallant sportsmen who did not let the duties of parenthood hinder their careers this year

Sports personalities often have to put their careers on hold due to the challenges that come with juggling kids and their demanding profession

This phenomenon is rampant among professionals, and speaking to YEN.com.gh, sports journalist explained why sportsmen sometimes put their careers on hold after having kids

Juggling a professional sports career alongside the responsibilities of parenthood is no small feat. Many athletes choose to put their careers on hold to focus on raising their children. However, some remarkable sports personalities managed to embrace parenthood without letting it hinder their careers. Here are five inspiring stories of sports stars who became parents in the past year and continued their journey to excellence.

Neymar Jr, Naomi Osaka, Giannis Photo Source: Naomi Osaka, NBA

Source: Facebook

Naomi Osaka: Tennis Champion

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, faced a new challenge in 2023 as she welcomed her baby girl, Shai, into the world. She and her rapper boyfriend YBN Cordae embarked on the adventure of parenthood while she was still at the peak of her tennis career. This remarkable young woman has shown that being a mother and a world-class athlete can go hand in hand. She continues to inspire many with her dedication both on and off the tennis court.

Neymar: Football Superstar

In October 2023, the world-famous Brazilian footballer Neymar and his girlfriend, Bruna, celebrated the arrival of their daughter. Despite his demanding football schedule, Neymar embraced fatherhood without putting his career on hold. His ability to balance professional success and family life demonstrates that parenthood can be an integral part of an athlete's journey.

Chris Smalling: Manchester United Defender

Chris Smalling, a prominent defender for Manchester United, and his wife Sam experienced the joy of parenthood in May 2023 when they welcomed their first child, a son named Leo Asher. Smalling didn't let this new responsibility affect his football career. His story shows that even in the high-stakes world of professional football, it's possible to be a loving parent and a dedicated athlete simultaneously.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Basketball MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP in basketball, and his long-time girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, celebrated the birth of their baby girl in May 2023. This basketball star is not just known for his skills on the court but also for his commitment to family. Giannis demonstrates that professional excellence and parenthood can go hand in hand, even in the world of fast-paced, high-intensity sports like basketball.

Alejandro Garnacho: Manchester United Youngster

Young talent Alejandro Garnacho, playing for Manchester United, became a father in the past year after the birth of his son with his partner, Eva Garcia. Despite being in the early stages of his career, Garnacho embraced parenthood without compromising his football aspirations. His story is a testament to the power of determination and balancing personal life with professional dreams.

Bonus: Emily Seebohm, Four-Time Olympian

Emily Seebohm, a four-time Olympian, and her MAFS star fiancé, Ryan Gallagher, had a momentous year in 2023 with the birth of their first child, a boy named Sampson Ryan Seebohm. Emily's story is a shining example of a woman who excels in a highly competitive sport and embraces motherhood simultaneously.

An expert opinion

Speaking to YEN.com.gh

Thomas Partey does Gender reveal

In another story, Thomas Partey and his lover Janine Mackson revealed the gender of their yet-to-be-born child.

In a lovely ceremony attended by family and close friends of the couple, the Black Stars player was seen kicking a little black and white patterned football that splashed pink powder.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the couple as they are yet to welcome their bouncy baby girl.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh