Code Micky, in a video, got emotional as he reacted to Man City's draw against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League

The content creator questioned why Manchester City bottled a 3-goal lead and ended the game with an uninspiring draw

Code Micky noted that he had lost a lot of money from placing a large bet for a Man City win before the football match

Popular Ghanaian content creator Code Micky was overcome with emotions after Manchester City's draw against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

On a five-game losing streak in all competitions before the game, Pep Guardiola's team could not end their miserable run of form as they bottled a 3-goal lead to escape with a point at full-time.

Manchester City's poor result against Feyenoord left many football fans, including Code Micky, who had backed the reigning English Premier League champions, distraught and frustrated with the team.

Code Micky fumes over Man City's draw

Code Micky took to his Instagram page to share a video of his reaction to Manchester City's disappointing result.

The content creator got emotional and questioned how the English Premier League team could surrender a three-goal lead and salvage only a point from the game at the Etihad Stadium.

The YouTuber was not pleased with Manchester City's poor run of form and questioned how Pep Guardiola, renowned as one of the greatest coaches ever, struggled to turn things around.

Code Micky noted that he had lost a lot of money from betting for a Man City win, as he felt confident they would sail through like the other teams he had selected for his bet slip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Code Micky's video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mrr_prince.10x commented:

"Pep be guy guy too much😢."

go_rilla15 said:

"Rodri stole something, and they have to pay for it."

dzalikem commented:

"Since Rodri sent that ballon d'or there, they have never been the same because even the blind saw he didn't deserve the award.😂😂😂😂."

alltime_gangster09 said:

"Awww Code say it again 😢😢😢😢."

cecil_essel commented:

"Otto Addo be good pass Pep walaayi 😂😂."

nanayaw_amoako1 said:

"You no see anything yet 😂😂😂😂😂."

Code Micky jubilates after Ghana's loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Code Micky jubilated after Ghana lost to Niger in their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game in Accra.

The content creator hinted that Ghana's loss helped him and many others earn money from sports betting platforms.

Code Micky composed multiple songs to celebrate Niger's victory and noted that he would have been disappointed with Mohammed Kudus if he had not missed his penalty.

