Luka Modric had a heated moment with Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid secured a narrow 3-2 victory over CD Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad continues to struggle with an injury crisis, with key defenders David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão, and Dani Carvajal all sidelined.

Despite their setbacks, Los Blancos found a way through, sealing their place in the semi-finals thanks to a dramatic 90+3rd-minute winner from substitute Gonzalo Garcia.

Modric put Madrid ahead in the 18th minute, followed by a goal from rising Brazilian talent Endrick six minutes later.

However, Leganes fought back, with Juan Cruz converting a 39th-minute penalty before netting a brilliant equaliser in the 59th minute.

Just when extra time loomed, 20-year-old Garcia rose to the occasion, heading home the decisive goal and rescuing Madrid from a potential upset.

Modric clashes with Vinicius

Vinicius may not have found the net against Leganes, but he was a constant menace, dazzling the opposition’s defence and striking the post with a brilliant solo effort in the 64th minute.

The Brazilian winger nearly turned provider for Brahim Diaz, only for the woodwork to deny Madrid once again in the 75th minute.

However, it wasn’t just Vinicius’ attacking flair that grabbed headlines—it was his heated exchange with Luka Modric in the dying minutes of the match.

As Real Madrid scrambled to regain their defensive shape, the 39-year-old veteran was visibly frustrated with Vinicius for seemingly neglecting his defensive duties.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Modric confronted the 24-year-old, urging him to track back and help contain Leganes' counterattacks.

Vinicius appeared uninterested in complying, sparking an intense moment between the two, which quickly went viral as fans debated the clash between Madrid’s rising star and its legendary midfielder.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius has set his sights on winning the Ballon d’Or after clinching the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Real Madrid winger narrowly lost the prestigious accolade to Manchester City’s Rodri in October 2024.

Despite the setback, Vinicius remains hopeful about securing the honour in the future as he continues to build his legacy in Spain.

