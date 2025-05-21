A former Manchester United academy player passed away in February after his family noticed a sudden shift in his behaviour, an inquest has heard

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Vinicius de Oliveira Cabral de Souza, known affectionately as Vini, a former Manchester United youth player who tragically passed away at just 19 years old.

The young footballer was found unresponsive in his bedroom at his family home in Walkden on February 20, as revealed during an inquest held at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

Former Manchester United player died after quitting football in 'sudden' mood change

Vini, born in Brazil and raised in Portugal, moved to the UK where he briefly played for Manchester United’s youth setup.

Though released from the club at 14, he continued to pursue his football dreams, most recently playing for Warrington Town FC. However, the court heard he had stepped away from football several months before his death.

His sister, Mayara De Souza, gave a moving testimony, describing how her brother had gradually withdrawn from the things he once loved — including football, the gym, and spending time with friends.

“He started apologising for things and we didn’t understand why,” she recalled. “His best friend said he was doing the same with him.”

Struggles behind the scenes

Vini’s family revealed that he had been quietly battling emotional difficulties, made worse by personal insecurities.

One such issue was the return of his acne after he was unable to access his prescribed steroid cream. Desperate to manage it, Vini ordered cream online, but his sister urged him not to use it.

The inquest also heard that Vini had confided in his mother months earlier about taking substances during a night out — an event that seemed to deeply affect him.

Although a toxicology report showed no traces of any substances or alcohol in his system at the time of death, Vini reportedly felt increasingly alienated as many of his friends regularly used recreational substances, which added to his sense of isolation.

Despite these challenges, Vini had made plans to visit Brazil in April and was due to return in May, offering a glimmer of hope before his untimely death.

A Heartbreaking Loss for the football community

Vini’s death has left a profound impact on those who knew and played alongside him. Warrington Town FC released a touching tribute earlier this year, saying:

“Scorer of the most spectacular goals, Vini was a well-respected, much-loved member of the club. His ability earned him a place training with the first team despite his young age.”

Assistant coroner Stephen Teesdale concluded that Vini died by “self-inflicted means,” expressing his deepest sympathies to the family. Addressing Vini’s father and sister, he said:

“There’s nothing more you could have done. You did everything.”

Vini’s passing is a sobering reminder of the silent struggles many young people face — even those with talent, ambition, and loved ones around them.

