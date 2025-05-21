Public universities are set to be rocked by a massive worker strike which is set to disrupt administrative activities and academic work.

The strike is to protest the government’s inaction and failure to honour a signed agreement reached six months ago.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, the Technical University Administrators Association of Ghana and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) are the worker groups striking.

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, the groups said the strike was effective Wednesday, May 21.

"Despite numerous dialogues, reminders, and extended timelines, the government has continuously reneged on its commitments, thereby undermining the trust and cooperation that should exist between both parties."

"The signed agreement was not merely a symbolic gesture—it was a binding contract, born out of mutual consensus and aimed at ensuring improved conditions, fair treatment, and a sustainable future for all stakeholders."

Source: YEN.com.gh