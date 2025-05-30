Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has sparked a frenzy on social media with a video of him 'bathing in a jacuzzi' popping up

The 24-year-old, who looked relaxed in the video, appeared to be shooting an ad for his boot sponsors, Skechers

He was conspicuously absent as the Black Stars succumbed to Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup semi-final clash in London

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mohammed Kudus has given fans something unexpected to talk about after a video surfaced of him unwinding in a street-side jacuzzi in London.

The West Ham United attacker appeared completely at ease as he soaked in soapy water, unfazed by curious passers-by and camera phones capturing the moment.

Mohammed Kudus spotted 'bathing in a jacuzzi' in London. Photo credit: David Ramos - FIFA/Getty and @DeadlineDayLive/X.

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus 'bathes in jacuzzi' in London

In the viral footage seen by YEN.com.gh, the 24-year-old is spotted lying back in a black tub propped up on white stands.

His upper body is submerged in suds, but what really caught the eye was the fact that he still had his football boots on.

With his arms stretched behind his head and a calm look on his face, Kudus seemed to be enjoying every second of his public soak.

Despite the unusual scene unfolding on a busy street in the English capital, Londoners carried on with their routines, adding an extra layer of oddity to the whole situation.

Fans react to Kudus' 'bathe in the jacuzzi' video

A close-up of his boots drew plenty of comments online, with fans both amused and bewildered. X (formerly Twitter) users reacted swiftly:

@Kirbyftbl hailed Kudus:

"🥶 coldest man in London."

@aansoliy interpreted the moment as a message to West Ham fans:

"Kudus is staying put and taking it easy—West Ham fans can relax!"

@ferd1620 echoed the confusion:

“What is he doing there 😂”

@Highstar_233 added some comic spice:

“OMW!! Kudus 😂”

Mohammed Kudus absent as Ghana fall to Nigeria in Unity Cup

While his unexpected "jacuzzi break" lit up social media, Kudus is currently sidelined with a knock and missed Ghana’s recent international assignment.

The creative midfielder was left out of Otto Addo’s 23-man squad for the Unity Cup clash against Nigeria.

The friendly, staged at the GTech Community Stadium in London, ended in a narrow 2-1 defeat for the Black Stars, the Standard reports.

Despite not featuring, Kudus made time to visit his national teammates ahead of the encounter, alongside Kamaldeen Sulemana, another regular who missed out due to injury.

Mohammed Kudus' performance in the 2024/25 season

It’s been a relatively quiet second season for Kudus at West Ham.

Mohammed Kudus in action for Ghana against Chad during March's 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Twitter

Though he started brightly after joining from Ajax, his influence waned slightly, with just five goals and three assists in 32 Premier League appearances, per Transfermarkt data.

Kudus rules out potential switch to Saudi Arabia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Mohammed Kudus has ruled out a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League this summer, per emerging reports.

Despite interest from several Saudi clubs eager to tempt the West Ham midfielder with big-money deals, Kudus is said to have no plans of heading to the Middle East at this point in his career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh