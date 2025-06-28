Ibrahim Fuseini blazed to victory in the men’s 100-metre sprint at the ATX Sprint Classic held in Texas, USA

The St. Augustine’s College graduate clocked 9.85 seconds to outpace two American sprinters and secure first place

Before this triumph, he played a key role in helping Ghana book a spot at the 2025 World Relays in Tokyo

Ghana's sprint sensation, Ibrahim Fuseini, lit up the track at the ATX Sprint Classic with a blistering performance in the men’s 100m final, announcing his arrival on the global stage in emphatic fashion.

Competing in Austin, Texas, the 22-year-old blazed past a field packed with top talent, clocking an eye-popping 9.85 seconds—slightly wind-assisted—to seal victory.

Ibrahim Fuseini looks on after his run in the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay Qualifying Round Two in Guangzhou, China, on May 11, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Ibrahim Fuseini storms to 100m victory in Texas

According to Track Gazette, the former St Augustine's College student crossed the line ahead of American hopefuls David Foster and Dapriest Hogans, who both recorded 9.95 seconds, while Terrence Jones from the Bahamas finished just behind them in 9.96 seconds.

It was a race that demanded more than speed—it required composure, confidence, and timing.

Fuseini delivered all three, exploding out of the blocks and surging ahead in the final stretch to secure the win with a commanding finish.

How Ghanaians reacted to Ibrahim Fuseini's 100m win

Ibrahim's remarkable run didn’t go unnoticed. Fans flooded social media with admiration and pride, celebrating his win as a moment of national significance:

@MAXILINO7 beamed:

“I'm just happy watching him from our hometown where he grew up.”

@AsamahMick7389 shared:

“Ghana to the world, congratulations, buddy 💯🇬🇭”

@Eddybless100 predicted big things ahead:

“A medal finish at the world stage for Fuseini is inevitable this year.”

@VinceAjuma chimed in:

“Africa to the world 🫰🎉🎉”

@kasa_ye_nframa wrote:

“I told you guys this guy is on form this season.”

@Official_KosyG wrapped it up with:

“Go higher, Fuseini 👏❤️”

Ibrahim Fuseini's red-hot form in 2025

Fuseini's latest victory adds to what has been a standout season.

Just last month, he anchored Team Ghana's 4x100m relay team to a second-place finish behind France, a performance that sealed the country's ticket to the World Championships, per Ghana Athletics.

This form hasn’t gone unnoticed. His ability to perform under pressure—and against elite competition—suggests Ghanaian sprinting has entered a promising new era.

Fuseini is part of a fresh wave of talent rewriting the nation’s track and field narrative.

Ibrahim Fuseini agonisingly missed out on top spot to Aymeric Priam of France in the World Relay Qualifiers in Guangzhou, China, on May 11, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu: Ghana's fastest man

His 9.85-second finish comes not long after Abdul-Rasheed Saminu made headlines by clocking 9.86 seconds at the NCAA East Prelims, breaking the national record previously held by Benjamin Azamati.

Together, these young stars are shifting the spotlight to Ghana as a hotbed of sprinting talent, with Fuseini leading the charge.

With the World Championships on the horizon and his confidence soaring, the sky looks to be the limit for Ibrahim Fuseini—Ghana’s newest sprint king.

