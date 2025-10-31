Ghanaian sprint sensation Benjamin Azamati has melted hearts after proposing to his Italian girlfriend in a movie-like setting

The 27-year-old, regarded as one of Ghana’s finest athletes and a former national 100-metre record holder, pulled off the romantic moment in grand style

Fans who came across the stunning proposal flooded social media with warm and heartfelt congratulatory messages for the lovely couple

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Benjamin Azamati has captured the hearts of many after proposing to his girlfriend, Raquel Chavez, in an unforgettable romantic setting.

The emotional moment, beautifully captured in photos, has since gone viral and drawn warm reactions from fans around the world.

Benjamin Azamati proposes to his girlfriend Racquel Chavez in a beautiful romantic setting. Photo credit: @racquel._chavez/Instagram and Christian Petersen/Getty.

Source: Instagram

Azamati proposes to his girlfriend; fans react

The 27-year-old athlete went down on one knee aboard what appeared to be a luxury yacht, surrounded by calm blue waters and breathtaking scenery.

While Azamati did not disclose the exact location, the stunning view suggests it was along Italy’s famous Amalfi Coast, possibly Positano, a dreamy backdrop of cascading hillside buildings meeting the sea, perfect for such a life-changing moment.

Raquel, a fellow graduate of West Texas A&M University, where the couple first met, appeared moved to tears as she said “yes”.

The images quickly spread across social media, with fans flooding the comments section with love and admiration for the pair.

Below are photos from Azamati's proposal:

Messages of excitement poured in from friends, teammates, and well-wishers.

Ghana’s 4x100m relay captain Joseph Paul Amoah led the celebrations, writing:

"ATASAAAAA! 🔥 Congrats guys🍾🫶🏿"

Others followed suit with heartfelt words. @sandraaaaabrianne wrote:

“OMG!!!! I am soooo happy for you both!!! Sending you all the love!!! 🥰”

@leah.belfield added:

“AHHHHH!!! Congrats y’all!!! Ben you outdid yourself 😍👏”

One fan, @sonja50511, summed it up perfectly:

“OMG that’s so Amazing!! 💕💗”

The couple had largely kept their relationship private until this beautiful public revelation.

Benjamin Azamati goes on his knees to pop the question to his girlfriend. Photo credit: @racquel._chavez/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Benjamin Azamati's 2025 under review

For Azamati, who hails from Akim Oda, the proposal marks a bright spot in what has been a mixed year on the track.

The ASICS-sponsored athlete missed out on a semi-final spot at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after finishing sixth in his heat with a time of 10.30 seconds.

However, he bounced back in the 4x100m relay, joining teammates Joseph Paul Amoah, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, and Ibrahim Fuseini to set a new national record of 37.79 seconds, as cited by MX24.

The team narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth behind the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Despite the near misses, Azamati continues to shine as one of Ghana’s leading athletics ambassadors.

His engagement adds to a growing list of sports stars celebrating love off the track, with former Medeama SC striker Michael Sarpong also proposing to his American girlfriend a few weeks back.

Azamati donates to Kantamanto fire victims

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Benjamin Azamati extended a helping hand to victims of the Kantamanto fire earlier this year.

The 100m and 200m sprinter made a generous cash donation to support affected traders as reconstruction efforts at the market commenced.

Source: YEN.com.gh