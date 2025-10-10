Ghanaian footballer Michael Sarpong has taken a bold step in his personal life after proposing to his stunning girlfriend

The 29-year-old, who is currently without a club, relocated to the United States earlier this year

Fans who came across the romantic photos online have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Michael Sarpong channelled his inner Romeo, proposing to his beautiful girlfriend in the United States in style after a year of dating.

The emotional moment, captured on camera, melted hearts across social media as fans and colleagues showered the couple with love and blessings.

Michael Sarpong Travels Outside, Proposes to Pretty Girlfriend in Romantic US Moment

Source: Instagram

Sarpong proposes to American girlfriend

In photos shared on his Instagram page, the 29-year-old footballer, dressed casually, went down on one knee in a scenic setting to ask the big question.

His girlfriend, a hairstylist based in the US, was visibly moved as she said yes, sealing the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.

Sarpong, who made a name for himself with his precision in front of goal, revealed a softer side that fans rarely see.

The once fierce striker who dazzled in Rwanda showed his romantic flair as he pledged his heart to the woman who “stole” it.

Check out photos from Sarpong's proposal:

Since the proposal photos surfaced online, social media has been buzzing with congratulatory messages.

Fans and former teammates filled his comment section with well-wishes and love emojis.

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah’s son, rodney_appiah, dropped heart emojis:

“❤️❤️”

Ex-Black Stars midfielder asamoahkwadwo_1 wrote:

“Congratulations my brother! ❤️ God bless your journey!”

Another user, caamil_88, added:

“Congrats my brother and all the best.”

khalidbasit_a7 joined in:

“Congrats striker 👏🔥”

While eto___hosny summed it up beautifully:

“Be blessed y’all ❤🙏🏿 and congratulations 👏💖 fam.”

Michael Sarpong Travels Outside, Proposes to Pretty Girlfriend in Romantic US Moment

Source: Instagram

The couple are expected to hold a simple marriage ceremony in the US before hosting a traditional Ghanaian wedding to celebrate with both families.

Michael Sarpong: From Mamprobi to the world

Raised in Mamprobi, a suburb in Accra, Sarpong honed his skills on the dusty pitches in the capital, particularly at Indafa Park, where many Ghanaian football dreams begin.

His talent soon caught the eye of scouts, earning him a move to Liberty Professionals and later to Dreams FC. Under CK Akonnor’s guidance, he helped the team earn promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2016.

His career took off when he joined Rayon Sports in Rwanda in 2018. There, he not only became the league’s top scorer but also won the MVP award, cementing his status as one of the most lethal forwards in East Africa.

Stints in Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and back home with Medeama followed, each shaping his football journey.

Michael Sarpong shares plans after proposal

Currently recovering from an injury, the striker is focused on getting back to full fitness and reigniting his career.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, he opened up about his love life and his plans moving forward:

“I came here [the United States] on vacation and it was our one-year anniversary in October, and I’ve always wanted to do this on our anniversary so yeah, that’s why I did it here," he explained his choice of location for the romantic proposal.

He added, "We’re so much in love, so we’re still trying to learn and grow in this process.

"Off the pitch, my career is still in progress. I’m currently nursing an injury, and once I’m fully recovered, I’ll be back on the pitch again.”

The 29-year-old may be sidelined for now, but his proposal proves that while football is his passion, love has scored the biggest goal in his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh