The wrestling world is in mourning following the death of veteran star Rick Link at the age of 66,

Rick Link was best known for his memorable battles with Jerry “The King” Lawler, clashes that helped define an era of American wrestling

The respected Rick Link enjoyed a near 50-year career that earned him admiration for his toughness and dedication

The professional wrestling community is in mourning following the death of former American wrestler Rick Link, who passed away at the age of 66.

News of his death emerged on Wednesday, with The Sun confirming that Link died on January 14, just weeks after making the difficult decision to discontinue treatment for ongoing kidney problems.

Wrestling legend Rick Link dies aged 66. Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

Source: Facebook

Link was a well-respected figure on the wrestling circuit and is best remembered for his memorable clashes with Jerry “The King” Lawler, one of the sport’s most iconic performers.

According to The Sun, his career in professional wrestling began remarkably early, as he stepped into the ring at just 15 years old after training under veteran wrestler Johnny Hunter, according to Vice.

Over the course of a career that spanned almost five decades, Link competed in several promotions and became known for his toughness and longevity.

In his early years, he wrestled under the ring name M.E.B. (Man Eating Beast), quickly earning a reputation as a formidable competitor.

As The Sun noted, one of the defining chapters of his career came during his time with the Continental Wrestling Association (CWA). In 1983, Link challenged Jerry Lawler for the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship, securing a notable victory before relinquishing the title back to Lawler just a week later.

He was also involved in Lawler’s famous and widely publicised feud with Andy Kaufman, a storyline that remains one of wrestling’s most talked-about rivalries.

Throughout his career, Link shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the business, including The Iron Sheik, Abdullah the Butcher, and Ricky Morton, further cementing his status as a respected veteran of the sport.

Former wrestler The Iron Sheik. Image credit: Jason Merritt/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

From the early 2000s, Link continued to feature alongside veteran NWA stars from the Carolinas, competing across several independent promotions, including Willie Clay’s Carolina Championship Wrestling and World Class Extreme Wrestling.

One of his notable later appearances came on 14 October 2006, when he teamed up with Ivan Koloff to headline Carolina Wrestling Entertainment’s “Revolution Rumble” supercard at the Ray Street Gym in Graham, North Carolina, where they contested a Russian chain match.

After nearly 50 years in professional wrestling, Rick Link officially retired in 2023, leaving behind a legacy defined by resilience, dedication, and a lifelong passion for the industry.

Hulk Hogan's passing

In a previous update, YEN.com.gh reported the painful news that wrestling icon Terry Gene Bollea, famously known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, had died at the age of 71 after being found unresponsive at his Clearwater, Florida home in the early hours of Thursday, 24 July 2025.

According to TMZ, the tragic development came just days after his wife, Sky Hogan, had sought to calm public concern by insisting that the WWE legend’s heart condition remained “strong” amid growing speculation about his health.

Source: YEN.com.gh