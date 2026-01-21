Everton lost a club legend, with Tommy Wright passing away at the age of 81, as tributes continue to pour in

Wright enjoyed a decorated career at Everton, winning the FA Cup and league title while making 374 appearances for the club

He represented England on the biggest stage, featuring in the famous 1970 World Cup match against Pelé’s Brazil

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Everton and the wider English football community are in mourning following the passing of club hero Tommy Wright, who died at the age of 81 on Tuesday, January 20.

The Premier League side confirmed the sad news in an official statement released on Tuesday night, paying tribute to a player who devoted his entire professional career to the club.

Former England international Tommy Wright has died at the age of 81. Image credit: Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Wright was a proud one-club man, making his debut at Goodison Park in the 1960s and going on to enjoy a distinguished spell in Everton colours. His promising career was sadly cut short in 1974, when a serious injury forced him into early retirement.

Responding to Wright's passing, Everton took to X and wrote:

''Tommy Wright, one of the finest full-backs ever to grace Goodison Park, has sadly passed away at the age of 81. An FA Cup winner in 1966, league champion in 1970 and regular England international, Tommy made 374 appearances for his only club. Rest in peace, Tommy.''

Everton and England legend Tommy Wright dies aged 81. Image creit: Everton

Source: Twitter

Tommy Wright's Everton career

Wright is always central to discussions about Everton’s greatest defenders, thanks to a career filled with success and consistency. According to Everton's official website, he won the FA Cup in 1966, the league title in 1970, and earned recognition as a regular England international.

In total, he made 374 appearances, all for Everton, highlighting his loyalty and importance to the club.

During the late 1960s, Wright formed a formidable full-back partnership with Ray Wilson, the World Cup-winning left-back, creating one of the strongest defensive units Everton have ever seen.

Playing on the right, Wright combined discipline with an attacking edge shaped by his early days as a forward.

A lifelong Evertonian, Wright first watched the club as a child in 1951 and remained a committed supporter long after his playing career ended. He joined Everton from Liverpool Schoolboys as an inside-right before successfully converting to full-back.

Known for his sharp tackling, calm temperament, and athleticism, Wright made his first-team debut in 1964 and quickly became the first choice. His determination was memorably displayed in the 1966 FA Cup final, when, despite severe cramp, he made a decisive interception to help secure victory.

Wright also earned 12 caps for England, with his international career highlighted by an appearance for the Three Lions in the iconic 1970 World Cup clash against Pelé’s Brazil, a match widely regarded as one of the greatest in football history.

Chelsea’s Marvin Hinton death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the passing of former Chelsea defender Marvin Hinton, who died on Tuesday, December 2, aged 85.

Chelsea confirmed the sad news and paid glowing tribute to the club legend, recognising his key contribution to the Blues’ FA Cup triumph and celebrating a distinguished career that left a deep and lasting impact on the club and its supporters.

Source: YEN.com.gh