Prophet David Rauf has ignited debate online after Senegal’s dramatic Afcon final win over Morocco appeared to mirror a prophecy he delivered weeks earlier

In a December 31, 2025 sermon, the man of God said Morocco would come agonsingly close to the trophy but fail to win, appearing to mirror the events of the highly controversial final

Following the tournament, the Stars of Heaven Ministry leader resurfaced the prophecy video and hailed the result as divine confirmation, sparking mixed reactions online

Ghanaian man of God Prophet David Rauf, the founder and leader of the Stars of Heaven Ministry, has sparked debate on social media after his Afcon final prophecy appeared to have been fulfilled.

The final of the African Cup of Nations occurred on Sunday, January 18, 2026, with Senegal beating host nation Morocco in a dramatic game.

Senegal scored in stoppage time but the goal was disallowed by the referee for a foul, sparking fury among the Senegalese players. Morocco were then awarded a penalty a few moments later, angering the Lions of Teranga, who marched off the field in protest.

The team returned after being convinced by captain Sadio Mane, before Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed his penalty with a tame Panenka effort.

Senegal silenced the teeming home crowd with an extra time and held on for the victory, winning their second Afcon title after their initially victory in 2021.

Prophet David Rauf’s Afcon prophecy fulfilled

In a viral video shared on Monday, January 19, 2026, Prophet David Rauf celebrated the apparent fulfillment of his Afcon final prophecy.

In the video, which was reportedly from a December 31, 2025 sermon, the man of God stated that Morocco would come very close to winning the trophy but would eventually fall short.

“I saw Morocco laughing and jumping in the streets, but their joy lasted for only three days. They saw it [the trophy], their eyes saw it, their hands touched it, but they didn't possess it," he said.

Rauf celebrated the Afcon final results as divine fulfillment of prophecy.

“This God!!! Morocco sorry. At group stages God already told us the results. Lamentations 3:37 asks: ‘Who is he that speaks and it comes to pass, when the Lord has not commanded it?’” he captioned the video.

Reactions to Prophet David Rauf's Afcon prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet David Rauf's Afcon prophecy apparently coming to pass.

Maxwell Paul said:

"There are prophets, and there is a prophet."

Lenizon Dumii wrote:

"You prophesied after the final whistle🤣🤣."

Nicholas Akumasi commented:

"My father, Africa is small to contain this prophetic mandate. My generation is blessed having you Daddy."

