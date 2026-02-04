Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympics officially co-hosted by two cities, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, marking a historic milestone

This edition is set to be historic, with Milan unveiling a new 12,000-seat Santa Giulia arena

Details about the 2026 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony have emerged, including date and time

The Milano Cortina 2026 Games are set to be a major international multi-sport event, running from February 6 to 22, 2026, with competitions hosted across Lombardy and northeastern Italy.

This edition will be Italy’s third Winter Olympics and fourth Olympic Games in total, following Cortina d'Ampezzo’s 1956 Winter Games.

According to NBC News, Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympics officially co-hosted by two cities, making it a historic event not to miss.

2026 Winter Olympics cities and venues

The key host cities include Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Bormio, Livigno, Rasen-Antholz, Predazzo, Tesero, and Verona.

According to the BBC, the Games will make use of both existing venues, such as those from the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina and the 2013 Winter Universiade in Trentino, and newly constructed facilities.

Most ice events, except curling, will be concentrated in the Milan cluster, while sliding and snow events will occur around Cortina, the Valtellina, and the Fiemme Valley.

Moreover, a new 12,000-seat multi-use arena in Milan’s Santa Giulia district, designed by David Chipperfield, will host ice hockey.

Key venues in the Milan cluster include San Siro Stadium, Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena, Rho Ice Hockey Arena, Speed Skating Stadium, and Ice Skating Arena.

Cortina will host alpine skiing, biathlon, curling, and sliding events, while Valtellina and Fiemme clusters will feature alpine skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, freestyle skiing, ski jumping, cross-country, and Nordic combined events.

This spread of venues across Italy emphasizes sustainability, combining historic facilities with modern infrastructure to deliver a world-class Olympic experience.

When is the Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

According to ESPN, the opening ceremony will be held at Stadio San Siro in Milan on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 7:30 PM GMT (2:30 PM E.T), while the closing ceremony will be staged at the historic Verona Arena on February 22.

How to watch 2026 Winter Olympics?

According to ESPN, fans can watch the ceremony on NBC or stream it via the Peacock, NBC, and NBC Sports apps, as well as at NBCOlympics.com and NBC.com.

However, per the Olympics, broadcast channels for viewers in Ghana and most African countries, such as Algeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Morocco, are yet to be confirmed.

