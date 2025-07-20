Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed shattered the national 100-metre record for the second time this year

The 27-year-old clocked an impressive time of 9.84 seconds at the 2025 Last Chance Qualifier at McEachern High School

His recent milestone makes him the joint third-fastest man in the world behind Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is rewriting the history books, and doing it in style.

At the Last Chance Qualifier meet held in Georgia, USA, the sprinter delivered another jaw-dropping performance in the men’s 100m, stopping the clock at a staggering 9.84 seconds

Abdul Rasheed Saminu shattered Ghana's 100-metre record for the second time in three months. Photo credit: villageboy.oly/Instagram.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu shatters Ghana's 100m record again

This wasn’t just another fast race. It was a new national record, shaving 0.02 seconds off his own previous best of 9.86s, set just a few weeks earlier in Jacksonville.

His form this season has been nothing short of electric, and on Saturday, July 19, he was simply unstoppable, per Track Gazette.

The drama didn’t end with Saminu’s historic run. Behind him, fellow countryman Mustapha Bokpin surged to a second-place finish with a time of 10.09 seconds, completing a Ghanaian one-two.

Nigeria’s Alaba Akintola crossed in third at 10.11s, while South Africa’s Shaun Maswanganyi, a 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist in the 4x100m relay, finished fourth in 10.13s.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians celebrate Abdul Rasheed Saminu online

Saminu’s blistering run quickly caught fire on social media.

Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement, pride, and hopes for the future.

@TheAtiila kept it simple but heartfelt:

“Wow, that’s impressive 🙏🙏🙏🙏”

@Quarme_J saw greatness and looked ahead:

“I think he can beat Oblique Seville easily. But Kishane Thompson may be a challenge. I’m excited for him. Praying God gives him some 0.5 speed in addition.”

@hamzah_azure was buzzing with anticipation:

“Omg, can't wait for the World Champs🔥🔥”

@resilienxz issued a thoughtful reminder:

“Awesome!! He needs to be more consistent… I was really hopeful during NCCA outdoor 😞”

@Marmah_Ish summed it up perfectly:

“Two national records in like a month? Impressive stuff!”

When will Saminu race next?

With this victory, the 27-year-old Nanumba native cements his status as Ghana’s fastest man in history.

In May 2025, he broke Benjamin Azamati’s long-standing national record, and now he’s taken things up another notch.

Saminu has already secured his place at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is the joint third-fastest sprinter in the world in 2025. Photo credit: villageboy.oly/Instagram.

He’ll head into the global meet with momentum and the hopes of an entire nation behind him, especially after reaching the semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu is the joint third fastest in the world

This 9.84-second dash doesn’t just make Saminu a national hero.

It places him joint third fastest in the world this year, trailing only Kishane Thompson (9.75s) and Oblique Seville (9.83s), both of Jamaica, per RunBlogRun.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu achieves academic milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Abdul-Rasheed Saminu’s academic milestone in the United States.

The Ghanaian sprint star graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication from the University of South Florida.

