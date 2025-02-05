Ghanaian super-middleweight boxer Elvis Ahorgah had one of the best entries to a boxing match in 2025

Ahorgah, popularly known as The Soldier, fought British boxer Callum Simpson for the Commonwealth title on Sunday

The Ghanaian fighter lost to his British opponent after five rounds at the London OVO Arena in England

Ghanaian boxer Elvis 'The Soldier' Ahorgah made a majestic appearance before his fight against Callum Simpson at the OVO Arena in London on Sunday.

Ahorgah was in London for the Commonwealth super-middleweight title fight against his British opponent.

The 24-year-old, who won hearts with his pre-bout presser, lost to Simpson in round five in a thrilling contest.

In a video which has since been trending on social media, the arrival of the Ghanaian pugilist to the ring courted some attention. Ahorgah jammed to the legendary Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier, signifying his readiness for the bout.

Nicknamed the Soldier, the song was a perfect fit for his walk to the ring.

However, his extraordinary showmanship failed to live up to expectation following his fifth round stoppage.

Simpson, who had fought three weeks earlier, got the best of the Ghanaian, sending him to the ropes severally in the ring before he finally floored him in the fifth round.

Ahorgah is expected to return to Ghana this week before his next fight is arranged.

It is unclear if his next bout will be abroad or Ghana but his debut in the UK gave him a marketable leverage.

Ahorgah's big game talk

The Soldier endeared himself to fans with his big game talks, describing himself as a terminator.

His pre-match presser was all over social media, arousing the interest of many for the fight against Callum Simpson.

A lot of Ghanaians, who were noting him for the first time, stayed up all night to watch the budding boxer.

He famous quote before the fight:

"Callum, are you here to face the soldier?" he said. "I am not here to joke. I can see in your face you are scared but we will see in the ring. I am really really ready. I am hungry for success, where I am coming from we don't joke around," he added.

Ahorgah suffers defeat to Simpson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elvis Ahorgah's quest to become the Commonwealth super-middleweight champion came to a crashing end after suffering a knockout defeat to British boxer Callum Simpson.

The Ghanaian pugilist came into the fight beaming with confidence after taunting his opponent during the pre-fight presser in London.

The fight which was an undercard to the Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets bout at the OVO Arena in London, saw Simpson stop the Ghanaian in the fifth round.

