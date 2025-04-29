Francis Ngannou: Ex UFC Champion Reportedly Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Cameroon
- Mixed Martial Artist Francis Ngannou has reportedly been involved in a fatal accident in Cameroon
- The former UFC champion allegedly crashed his motorcycle into a teenage girl in the Omnisports district, Yaoundé
- The 38-year-old is said to be devastated by the tragic incident, which comes almost a year after he lost his son
Francis Ngannou, renowned for his ferocious power in the Octagon and more recently for stepping into the boxing ring against heavyweight elites, is reportedly at the centre of a tragic incident in his native country, Cameroon.
Local reports say the former UFC heavyweight champion was involved in a fatal motorbike collision that claimed the life of a teenage girl.
Ngannou involved in a fatal crash in Cameroon
The accident reportedly occurred on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Yaoundé's Omnisports neighbourhood, a bustling area in Cameroon’s political capital.
According to ActuCameroun, Ngannou was personally riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash, which involved 17-year-old Ntsama Brigitte Manuella.
Eyewitness accounts suggest Ngannou immediately rushed the injured girl to Yaoundé General Hospital after the collision.
Despite his efforts, the teenager tragically passed away during surgery, having sustained grievous injuries to her arm and leg.
Details of tragic incident remain sketchy
While the precise circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to establish responsibility.
So far, Ngannou has not issued a public statement.
However, sources close to the matter confirm that he covered the victim’s medical expenses in full and is said to be emotionally shattered by the event.
Reports circulating within Cameroon underscore the gravity of the tragedy, noting the boxer is "devastated" by what transpired over the Easter weekend.
Ngannou's nightmare shows no sign of ending
This heartbreaking development follows a particularly challenging period for the 37-year-old.
Just a year ago, Ngannou faced unimaginable personal grief when he lost his 15-month-old son, Kobe, in sudden circumstances, per MMA Fighting.
That loss deeply affected the former UFC champion, who had always spoken of his family as his greatest inspiration.
Ngannou embraces boxing after leaving UFC
From a career standpoint, Ngannou has navigated major transitions.
After parting ways with the UFC as a free agent, he embraced boxing with significant fanfare, taking on the sport's biggest names.
He has, however, suffered defeats to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in two blockbuster events staged in Saudi Arabia.
He later returned to MMA, scoring a knockout victory over Renan Ferreira in October last year to capture the PFL heavyweight title, according to Mail Online.
However, the recent turn of events casts a dark cloud over his resurgence, as the focus now shifts from sport to a deeply personal and legal matter that may impact his future both in and out of the ring.
Mane welcomes Ngannou to his plush mansion
One dead, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and soldiers over military-style uniforms
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sadio Mane welcomed Francis Ngannou to his lavish residence in Riyadh during the latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia in February.
The Al-Nassr forward played host as Ngannou, a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, made his rounds in the kingdom.
Ngannou was in Saudi Arabia to rally behind UFC sensation Israel Adesanya during his campaign.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.