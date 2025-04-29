Mixed Martial Artist Francis Ngannou has reportedly been involved in a fatal accident in Cameroon

The former UFC champion allegedly crashed his motorcycle into a teenage girl in the Omnisports district, Yaoundé

The 38-year-old is said to be devastated by the tragic incident, which comes almost a year after he lost his son

Francis Ngannou, renowned for his ferocious power in the Octagon and more recently for stepping into the boxing ring against heavyweight elites, is reportedly at the centre of a tragic incident in his native country, Cameroon.

Local reports say the former UFC heavyweight champion was involved in a fatal motorbike collision that claimed the life of a teenage girl.

Francis Ngannou at the Professional Fighters League 2024 Playoffs at The Anthem on August 23, 2024, in Washington, DC. Photo by Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Ngannou involved in a fatal crash in Cameroon

The accident reportedly occurred on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Yaoundé's Omnisports neighbourhood, a bustling area in Cameroon’s political capital.

According to ActuCameroun, Ngannou was personally riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash, which involved 17-year-old Ntsama Brigitte Manuella.

Eyewitness accounts suggest Ngannou immediately rushed the injured girl to Yaoundé General Hospital after the collision.

Despite his efforts, the teenager tragically passed away during surgery, having sustained grievous injuries to her arm and leg.

Details of tragic incident remain sketchy

While the precise circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to establish responsibility.

So far, Ngannou has not issued a public statement.

However, sources close to the matter confirm that he covered the victim’s medical expenses in full and is said to be emotionally shattered by the event.

Reports circulating within Cameroon underscore the gravity of the tragedy, noting the boxer is "devastated" by what transpired over the Easter weekend.

Ngannou's nightmare shows no sign of ending

This heartbreaking development follows a particularly challenging period for the 37-year-old.

Just a year ago, Ngannou faced unimaginable personal grief when he lost his 15-month-old son, Kobe, in sudden circumstances, per MMA Fighting.

That loss deeply affected the former UFC champion, who had always spoken of his family as his greatest inspiration.

Ngannou embraces boxing after leaving UFC

From a career standpoint, Ngannou has navigated major transitions.

After parting ways with the UFC as a free agent, he embraced boxing with significant fanfare, taking on the sport's biggest names.

He has, however, suffered defeats to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in two blockbuster events staged in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou shares his thoughts during the Battle of the Giants Press Conference at The Anthem on August 22, 2024, in Washington, DC. Photo by Cooper Neill.

Source: Getty Images

He later returned to MMA, scoring a knockout victory over Renan Ferreira in October last year to capture the PFL heavyweight title, according to Mail Online.

However, the recent turn of events casts a dark cloud over his resurgence, as the focus now shifts from sport to a deeply personal and legal matter that may impact his future both in and out of the ring.

Mane welcomes Ngannou to his plush mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sadio Mane welcomed Francis Ngannou to his lavish residence in Riyadh during the latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia in February.

The Al-Nassr forward played host as Ngannou, a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, made his rounds in the kingdom.

Ngannou was in Saudi Arabia to rally behind UFC sensation Israel Adesanya during his campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh