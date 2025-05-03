On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew lit up the Premier League with a moment of pure brilliance, notching his first goal of the 2025 calendar year in emphatic fashion.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The 33-year-old, who has endured a testing spell at Leicester City under Ruud van Nistelrooy, was handed a rare opportunity to start, and he seized it with conviction.

Jordan Ayew celebrates after scoring against Southampton in the Premier League. Photo by Dan Istitene.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew ends goal drought in emphatic fashion

Stationed just outside the Southampton penalty area in the 44th minute, Ayew stood over a promising free-kick situation.

His initial effort cannoned off the defensive wall, but fortune favoured the determined.

Reacting swiftly, he struck the rebound with venom, catching the ball on the half-volley.

The strike thundered through a forest of legs and gave goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale no chance as it nestled in the back of the net.

His unstoppable finish from outside the box doubled the Foxes’ lead after Jamie Vardy had earlier opened the scoring.

Ayew's strike vs Southampton marks personal milestone

The goal marks a significant personal milestone for Ayew. Before this strike, the former Crystal Palace man had not found the net in 2025.

His last goal came more than four months earlier, on Boxing Day, during a 3-1 loss to eventual champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Since then, he had struggled not only with form but with playing time.

After returning from national team duty with Ghana, Ayew had made just two appearances in five league matches, clocking a mere 56 minutes.

The lack of involvement puzzled many fans and analysts, especially given Leicester’s ongoing difficulty converting chances in the final third.

Despite his limited role, Ayew remained professional, waiting patiently for his opportunity to reassert his value.

With this strike, the experienced forward moves into second place on the club's Premier League scoring chart for the current campaign, taking his tally to five, as noted by Transfermarkt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh