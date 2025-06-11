Sharaf Mahama, the son of president John Dramani Mahama has been spotted driving in public

There was no bodyguard or chauffeur in sight as the young FIFA-acredited sports agent revved the car to a media engagement

Scores of fans couldn't stop drooling over Sharaf's moments after parking the car and getting on with his business

President John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama, a FIFA-accredited sports agent was among many dignitaries invited to the press launch of Andrew Tabiti vs Jacob Dickson upcoming bout in Ghana.

The boxing match comes off on Friday June 13, 2025 at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena.

Andrew Tabiti is a former cruiserweight contender who moved up to heavyweight three years ago while Jacob from Accra who has featured in 15 professional fights.

The press conference for the bout held at the Multichoixe Complex in Accra on June 11 2025 saw several dignitaries including renowned MC and media personality Nathaniel Atto.

Sharaf arrived at the venue in a black 4x4 car. His friend, GH Hyper, one of Ghana's most influential bloggers spotted the president's son as he revved into the venue in his car.

In the video captured by gh Hyper, there was neither a personal security detail nor a chauffeur in sight.

Sharaf stepped out of the car and proceeded to join the audience who had already arrived for the press launch.

There, he got in touch with some stakeholders in the boxing scene as well as the boxers, Tabiti and Dickson looking to face each other in Bukom on June 13.

