British boxing star Anthony Joshua survived a horrific car crash in Nigeria that tragically claimed the lives of two occupants

Fans and members of the global boxing community poured onto social media to express concern and relief after it emerged that Joshua escaped with only minor injuries

Authorities have since revealed the circumstances behind the devastating accident, shedding light on how the crash occurred

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps has disclosed the cause of the fatal road accident involving two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua on Monday.

Reports earlier in the day confirmed that Joshua was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision in Makun, around 30 miles outside Lagos.

Boxer Anthony Joshua has been involved in a fatal car crash. Photo: Giorgio VIERA.

Source: Getty Images

Per The Sun, authorities have also confirmed that two other people tragically lost their lives in the incident.

Officials have since released preliminary findings into the crash, which involved a black Lexus SUV carrying Joshua and a stationary lorry.

In a statement, the Federal Road Safety Corps said via Express Football:

"Preliminary reports from the Ogun Sector Command indicate that the crash occurred at about 1200HRS and was promptly reported to the Corps. FRSC operatives arrived at the scene within three (3) minutes of notification, enabling swift rescue operations, evacuation of victims, effective traffic control, and prevention of secondary crashes.

"The incident involved two vehicles: a black Lexus Jeep and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck with unknown registration number. A total of five adult males were involved in the crash.

Watch moment Anthony Joshua was saved from car crash as vehicle wrecked below:

"Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.

"The injured victim was evacuated for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu. The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division (MTD) was duly notified for further investigation and necessary documentation.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road."

An SUV carrying Anthony Joshua collides with a stationary truck. Photo: X / FRSC.

Source: Twitter

Footage circulating on social media following the incident captured Joshua in visible distress as he was helped from the wreckage.

The clips also reveal that the 36-year-old was seated in the rear of the SUV, which was transporting four other adult males at the time.

According to the FRSC, five individuals were involved in the collision, with two declared dead at the scene.

Former British heavyweight boxer Joshua was rushed to hospital for treatment, whilst the remaining two passengers escaped without injury.

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria rdiscloses the cause of a fatal crash involving Anthony Joshua. Photo: X / THE FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY CORPS

Source: Twitter

Ogun State Police also released a statement, which read:

"Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident today - Monday December 29, 2025, at about 11am, in Makun, Ogun State. The incident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, just before Danco Filling Station, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound axis.

"The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and receiving medical attention.

"Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu.

"The Ogun State Police Command extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced. Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses."

Senior professor slams Anthony Joshua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Joshua escaped with minor injuries following a devastating car accident in Nigeria on Monday, December 29, which tragically claimed the lives of two people.

The 36-year-old former heavyweight champion was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck near a petrol station on the busy Lagos–Ibadan expressway.

Source: YEN.com.gh