Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is continuing his recovery in a Nigerian hospital after being involved in a devastating road crash that claimed the lives of two people close to him.

Joshua’s long-time friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, were killed when the black Lexus SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Nigeria, on Monday.

The 5 Words Anthony Joshua Immediately Cried Out After Car Crash

Source: Getty Images

Footage circulating on social media showed the British boxer being helped from the wreckage before he was rushed to Duchess International Hospital in Lagos for treatment. Joshua is understood to have sustained minor injuries and remains in a stable condition.

The tragedy has cast serious doubt over any immediate plans for a long-mooted showdown between Joshua and fellow Briton Tyson Fury, as the boxer focuses on his recovery and comes to terms with the loss of his friends. Ghami and Ayodele were seated on the opposite side of the vehicle to Joshua and the driver when the collision occurred.

What Anthony Joshua said after car crash

Despite Joshua's feelings of pain following Monday's crash, the boxer remains in a stable condition.

Joshua was heard to cry out 'I feel pain all over' once freed from the wreckage, raising initial concerns about the severity of his injuries.

Investigators have since revealed that the vehicle suffered a tyre blowout.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, Police Commander of Nigeria’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the Lexus experienced a tyre burst caused by excessive speed on one of the country’s most dangerous highways.

The crash occurred just days after Joshua’s victory over Jake Paul in Miami, Florida, where the British heavyweight sealed the win with a thunderous right hand in the sixth round.

Impact of Latz's death on AJ

Ayodele’s journey was defined by change. After embracing Islam, he adopted the name Abdul Latif, reflecting a deeper personal shift.

A former semi-professional footballer, he understood the physical strain and mental resilience demanded at the elite level, according to Zonal Sports.

For Joshua, the loss arrives during a sensitive phase of his career. A return to the ring had been pencilled in for February 2026, with reports linking him to a major bout in Saudi Arabia.

For now, those plans feel distant. Joshua remains in the hospital, with recovery taking precedence over everything else.

Woman who witnessed accident opens up

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared the story of a Nigerian woman who was at the scene of Anthony Joshua’s accident.

She said her husband’s car had a flat tyre, and they stopped to fix it just before the crash happened. She described the impact as sudden and frightening.

Source: YEN.com.gh