Anthony Joshua has been discharged from the hospital following the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of two of his close associates

Investigations suggest the British boxer’s vehicle may have suffered a tyre burst before crashing into a stationary truck

Joshua was later joined by his mother as they visited the funeral home to mourn his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital in Lagos following a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of two people close to him.

The incident occurred just days before the New Year and has cast a shadow over what had been a celebratory period for the former world champion.

Anthony Joshua receives a positive health update after his fatal car accident in Nigeria. Photo credit: James Sutton/Getty Images and @DuchessHospital/X.

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua discharged after car crash

Joshua was treated at the Duchess International Hospital and discharged on New Year’s Eve after doctors confirmed he could continue his recovery at home. Ogun and Lagos states confirmed his release in a joint statement issued on X.

"Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon; though heavy-hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends, he was deemed clinically fit to recuperate from home," the statement read.

The 36-year-old had been travelling as a passenger in a Lexus Jeep when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway in Ogun State near Lagos on Monday, December 29, 2025.

While Joshua escaped with injuries, the crash proved fatal for two of his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Latz Ayodele.

Shortly after leaving the hospital on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Joshua was joined by his mother as they visited the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were being prepared for repatriation, according to the joint statement.

Investigation reveals more details on accident

Meanwhile, Ogun State police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi told the BBC on Wednesday that "investigations are still ongoing" and described the process as "still discreet".

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State has since provided initial findings.

According to TRACE, early investigations revealed that the vehicle had been speeding before a front passenger side tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the truck.

Anthony Joshua is said to be heartbroken after losing two of his close friends in the tragic accident on December 29, 2025. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories/X.

Source: Getty Images

TRACE spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed that a preliminary report has already been completed.

Joshua's tragedy follows his recent victory over American social media star Jake Paul in Miami just over a week ago. News of the accident sent shockwaves through the boxing community and beyond.

Messages of sympathy arrived from across the sport, including tributes from two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and former British world champion Tyson Fury.

Sharaf Mahama's Legacy Rise Sports, who hosted Joshua in July 2025, also expressed heartfelt condolences as the boxer continues to mourn a painful personal loss.

The last words of Joshua's trainer revealed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the final post from Anthony Joshua’s fitness trainer, who died in the crash in Nigeria, has gone viral.

Known as Latz, he was travelling in the same car as the former heavyweight champion when it hit a stationary truck.

Source: YEN.com.gh