A Nigerian woman who was present at the scene of Anthony Joshua’s tragic accident has shared what she witnessed

She said her husband had a flat tyre and they were fixing it by the roadside when the crash occurred

Joshua is reported to be in a stable condition; however, the incident tragically claimed the lives of two of his close associates

A Nigerian woman who says she witnessed the tragic accident involving Anthony Joshua has finally spoken, offering a chilling account of what unfolded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Oluwatobiloba Olabisi Babalola shared her experience after the crash that claimed two lives and left the British boxer hospitalised.

An eyewitness shares her account of how the fatal accident involving Anthony Joshua happened. Photo credit: Oluwatobiloba Olabisi Babalola/Facebook, @NigeriaStories/X and Ed Mulholland/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The accident happened on Monday, December 29, 2025, when a Lexus Jeep carrying Joshua and members of his team slammed into a stationary truck at speed.

While the former heavyweight champion escaped with minor injuries, two men from his inner circle lost their lives, sending shockwaves through boxing and beyond.

Eyewitness recounts chilling moments

Reacting under a Facebook post by road user Oni Foto, the man who used the same route as Joshua 20 minutes before the tragic incident, Oluwatobiloba, revealed she was already stranded on the same stretch when disaster struck.

Below is the post by Oni Foto:

According to her, her husband’s vehicle developed a flat tyre and they had stopped to fix it moments before the collision occurred. The impact, she said, was sudden and terrifying.

"My husband had a flat tyre and we were fixing it when the accident happened like a flash. It was like I was watching a horror film, she wrote as cited by Legit.ng"

Her account added a human layer to a tragedy that has since been analysed through diagrams, reports, and official statements.

CNN reported that Joshua survived with minor injuries, but his fitness trainer Kevin Latif Ayodele and long-time strength coach, Sina Ghami, were killed.

Both men were more than staff members. They were close friends who had travelled with Joshua for years.

Ghami was a co-founder of London-based Evolve Gym and a certified sports and exercise rehabilitator who specialised in musculoskeletal recovery.

Ayodele, known for his commitment to fitness and faith, worked closely with Joshua daily as his fitness trainer.

Just hours earlier, the pair had been seen playing table tennis together, unaware it would be their final shared moment.

Anthony Joshua is in a stable condition after suffering minor injuries in a car accident which claimed the lives of two of his associates. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Family shock and ongoing treatment

A relative of Joshua later spoke to the BBC, describing the family’s disbelief. They had expected him home for New Year celebrations and were waiting to see him.

“We are hoping for his speedy recovery and also the people who passed away – I pray for the departed to rest in peace,” the family member said.

“He’s normally coming around for the new year. We haven’t seen him so we were expecting him.”

According to The Sun, the 36-year-old remains in hospital and is expected to stay a few more days.

His mother, Yeta Odusanya, has reportedly travelled to Nigeria to be by his side as tributes continue to pour in for Latz and Sina, whose absence is deeply felt across the boxing world.

AJ’s trainer's final words go viral

In a related report on Anthony Joshua’s accident, YEN.com.gh noted that the final post from his fitness trainer, who died in the crash in Nigeria, has gone viral.

Known as Latz, the trainer was travelling in the same car as the former heavyweight champion when it hit a stationary truck.

Source: YEN.com.gh