An eyewitness described how road safety officials arrived within minutes at the accident scene, where Anthony Joshua's entourage crashed their car

He said FRSC officers extracted Joshua, cleared traffic, and removed bodies before an ambulance arrived

His account reignited debate online about emergency response and ambulance availability in Nigeria

A Nigerian man has finally shared his account of what he saw at the scene of the car accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

The Nigerian man, identified as Yemi Dada, shared what the road safety officials did first after arriving at the accident scene. He also disclosed how long it took them to arrive.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Anthony Joshua was involved in a deadly accident on Monday, December 29, 2025, on a major road on the renowned Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State.

According to reports, the Lexus Jeep carrying him and his team slammed into a stationary truck at high speed.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital in a police van; however, two of his close associates, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the crash.

However, social media went into a frenzy over the transport system used to take the boxer to the hospital. Many questioned why the country's healthcare system was unable to provide an ambulance immediately for Joshua.

Anthony Joshua: Eyewitness shares account of accident

Hours after the incident, a man took to the microblogging platform X and shared what the road officials did first upon arriving at the scene and how long it took them.

He disclosed that his car was behind the wreck of Anthony Joshua’s vehicle after the accident.

His post read:

"I was one vehicle behind the wreck of AJ's car, and I can confirm that the @FRSCNigeria officers were on the scene in about five mins. They arrived on foot, running because a build-up of cars had blocked access to the wreckage.

"They extracted AJ from the car and removed the bodies from the road, and cleared traffic in about ten minutes. They did very well. Interesting comments about an ambulance coming to the scene.

"The @FRSCNigeria officers were first responders, and anyone familiar with that location should know there are at least two ambulances in front of the redeemed camp AAPIT, which was five minutes before the location of the accident."

Anthony Joshua’s accident: Reactions trail eyewitness account

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Jide_Olusola said:

"For those doubting or denying that @FRSCNigeria doesn't have ambulances, a simple Google search would have helped."

@DanBigger_1 questioned:

"FRSC dey carry ambulance and oxygen? No be patrol vehicle dem get?"

@Bishopbig7 wrote:

"Bros, what is supposed to be there is an ambulance and medical professionals, not Road safety. Let’s get it clear."

AJ’s trainer's final words go viral

In a related report on Anthony Joshua’s accident, YEN.com.gh noted that the final post from his fitness trainer, who died in the crash in Nigeria, has gone viral.

Known as Latz, the trainer was travelling in the same car as the former heavyweight champion when it hit a stationary truck.

