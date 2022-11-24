The Black Stars of Ghana will face Portugal in their opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, November 24

Scores of Ghanaians have shown unmatched enthusiasm and love for their home side on social media ahead of the team's game at 974 Stadium in Doha

YEN.com.gh accentuates nine trending visuals, including videos of the president and his vice, for your view

Ghanaians and football lovers with support for the Black Stars of Ghana have shown unmatched enthusiasm and love ahead of the team's game with Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup in Group H against Portugal at 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where fans have converged to support the team.

Ghana's President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, backed fierce support for the team, home and abroad. The president arrived in Qatar with the flight that transported the supporters to watch the Black Stars game against Portugal.

Trending visuals on social media ahead of Black Stars' match with Portugal. Credit: @KobbyKyeiSports/@GhanaBlackstars/@Serwaa_Amihere/julietibrahim (IG).

Source: Twitter

It is expected that the president's presence will boost the team's morale ahead and during the game with their opponent to earn the Black Stars victory.

Apart from the president, Vice-President Dr Bawumia and famous Ghanaian entertainers and media personalities have thrown their star power behind the Black Stars. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best trending visuals for your view.

1. President Akufo-Addo arrived in Qatar and visited the Black Stars team. He will be watching the opening game against Portugal:

2. Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's message to the Black Stars.

3. Media personality, Serwaa Amihere poses with a Ghana flag:

4. Sulley Muntari paid a visit to the Black Stars ahead of the team's #FIFAWorldCup opener against Portugal:

5. Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kyerematen shows support for the Black Stars:

6. Actress Hajia Akuapem Poloo sends positive vibes to the Black Stars as they face Portugal:

7. Singer Cina Soul shares photos in a casual outfit to support the Black Stars:

8. Actress Juliet Ibrahim poses with a Ghana flag ahead of the Black Stars' game with Portugal:

9. Singer Gyakie released stunning images in support of the Black Star:

Source: YEN.com.gh